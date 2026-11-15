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CSU Bakersfield defeats North Dakota State 73-69

The visiting team secured a narrow victory against the hosts; the win maintains an undefeated record for the winners

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CSU Bakersfield defeats North Dakota State 73-69
CSU Bakersfield defeats North Dakota State 73-69

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Kjay Bradley Jr. scored 22 points as CSU Bakersfield beat North Dakota State 73-69 on Sunday.

Bradley shot 8 of 15 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Roadrunners (4-0). Tom Koppens shot 6 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Chudi Dioramma shot 5 of 7 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Rob Diaz III led the way for the Bison (2-4) with 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Riley Massey added 15 points and two steals for North Dakota State. Melvin Bell Jr. also had 13 points and two steals.

Up next

CSU Bakersfield next plays Friday against Idaho on the road. North Dakota State will visit Colorado State on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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