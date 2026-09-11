Cubs hope to have shortstop Dansby Swanson back from oblique injury in a week

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson could be back in the team's lineup in a week, manager Craig Counsell said before Friday's game with Pittsburgh.

Swanson, a smooth-fielding two-time All-Star, went on the injured list on Monday, Aug. 17 with a a left oblique strain he suffered taking an awkward swing during a loss to St. Louis on the previous day. Swanson had been expected to miss four weeks.

Counsell said Swanson's rehab has been progressing smoothly and that the 32-year-old infielder would continue working with the Cubs at Wrigley Field during their weekend series against the Pirates.

Barring a setback, Swanson would join Triple-A Iowa for rehab games on Tuesday and Wednesday, and “(we) then hope to have him active Friday (Sept. 18) in Cincinnati,” Counsell said.

Swanson is hitting .216 with 18 homers and 66 RBIs in 119 games. In his 11th season, he played at shortstop in 117 games this season and has a .987 fielding percentage.

Swanson twisted awkwardly after swinging and missing a Hunter Dobbins' high fastball in the third inning against the Cardinals on Aug. 16. He stepped outside the batter’s box, talked briefly with Counsell and training staff, then exited to the dugout.

After the game Swanson told reporters, “Never have I had a soft tissue injury in my whole professional career."

Nico Hoerner, two-time Gold Glove winner at second base, has moved to shortstop with Swanson sidelined.