NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong will receive a record $3.5 million from Major League Baseball's pre-arbitration bonus pool, topping the mark Paul Skenes set last year under the initiative to direct more money to top younger players.

Crow-Armstrong, this year's NL MVP, will get $3.548,994, according to figures finalized by MLB and the players' association on Wednesday. That raises his three-year total under the program to $5,097,329, more than double his $2,282,186 in salary from 2024-26

Crow-Armstrong was a unanimous winner of the NL MVP after setting career highs by batting .280 with 45 homers, 107 RBIs and 41 steals in 162 games. He agreed in March to a $115 million six-year contract that starts in 2027.

Skenes earned the most last year at $3,436,343 but dropped to 35th this year at $316,248 after a subpar season. His three-year total is $5,904,648

MLB and the union agreed to the $50 million annual pool in their March 2022 labor settlement. MLB proposed the pool increase to $65 million next year and $75 million by 2033 as part of a new collective bargaining agreement. The union proposed it rise to $180 million next year and then go up by $15 million annually.

Pitcher Jacob Misiorowski of World Series champion Milwaukee was second this year at $3,164,848 after winning the NL Cy Young Award . AL Cy Young winner Cam Schlittler of the New York Yankees was third at $3,124,038.

Tampa Bay third baseman Junior Caminero was fourth at $2,264,764 and Cleveland pitcher Parker Messick fifth at $2,019,241.

Also topping $1 million were Cincinnati shortstop Elly De La Cruz ($1,652,000), Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio ($1,472,168), Toronto closer Louis Varland ($1,383,602) and Detroit infielder Kevin McGonigle ($1,267,888).

McGonigle agreed in March to a $150 million, eight-year contract that starts in 2027 and Chourio finished the third season of an $82 million, eight-year deal .

Among the 100 players who earned pool money, the Chicago White Sox had the most with eight. Cleveland was second with seven, and Miami, St. Louis and AL champion Tampa Bay had six apiece.

Milwaukee players earned the most at $5,443,421, split among five Brewers.

MLB and the union agreed to the plan to get more money to players without sufficient service time for salary arbitration eligibility going into the season, which was 2 years, 140 days . Players signed as foreign professionals are not eligible.

Bonuses are determined by placement in voting for MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year, Reliever of the Year, and first or second All-MLB team. A player is eligible to receive the bonus for one achievement per year, earning only the highest amount. The remaining money is allocated by a WAR formula.

Yankees pitcher Will Warren had the smallest bonus at $193,923.

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