Cubs reinstate right-hander Edward Cabrera, move him to bullpen

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs reinstated right-hander Edward Cabrera from the 15-day injured list before Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates and placed righty Trent Thornton on the 15-day IL with a left ankle sprain.

Cabrera went on the injured list on Aug. 17 with a right middle finger blister — a condition that has vexed him — then made three rehab appearances with Triple-A Iowa.

The 28-year-old Cabrera, acquired from Miami in an offseason trade, is 5-5 with a 5.68 ERA in 76 innings over 15 games, all starts. Manager Craig Counsell said before Saturday's game against Pittsburgh that Cabrera would switch to the bullpen for now.

This was Cabrera's third stint on the IL this season and followed one for a left hamstring/adductor strain suffered on June 23 in New York. The righty was hurt against the Mets when he went into the splits while stretching for a throw as he covered first base, an injury that sidelined Cabrera for nearly two months.

Thornton is 5-5 with three saves and 3.35 ERA in 48 1/3 innings over 48 relief appearances.

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