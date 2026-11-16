Cutter Gauthier extends goal streak to 9 games, leading Ducks past Flames 6-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Cutter Gauthier extended the NHL's longest goals streak in 29 years to nine games, and Beckett Sennecke had two goals and an assist in the Anaheim Ducks' 6-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Sunday night.

Captain Mikael Granlund, Jeff Malott and Tim Washe also scored and Ville Husso made 20 saves for the Ducks, who rebounded smartly from consecutive unimpressive losses for their sixth victory in eight games overall.

Gauthier added to his streak in style during the first period, ripping a wrist shot past Devin Cooley from the far side of the faceoff circle. Gauthier has 16 goals during this binge and 18 on the season, second-most in the NHL behind Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl.

Mikael Backlund scored in the third period and Cooley stopped 28 shots for the Flames, who have lost four of six. Calgary beat the Los Angeles Kings one night earlier to open a three-game California trip.

Gauthier's goals streak is the second-longest in Ducks history and the longest since Teemu Selanne scored in 11 straight for Anaheim in 1997. He's tied for the sixth-longest streak in the NHL since 1991, and he's only the fifth player under the age of 23 to score a goal in nine straight games, joining Selanne, Wayne Gretzky, Mike Bossy and Babe Dye.

Gauthier’s 11-game points streak also is the longest of his career.

Malott scored 1:16 after the opening faceoff, swatting in a rebound from the slot.

Backlund ended the Ducks' bid for their first shutout win in over two years on a breakaway early in the third, but Sennecke blasted a one-timer just 25 seconds later. Shortly after Sennecke scored an empty-netter to secure his third multi-goal game of the season, Granlund scored with Cooley back in net.

Ian Moore had an assist in his season debut for Anaheim after incurring a high ankle sprain on the opening day of training camp.

Up next

Flames: At San Jose on Tuesday night.

Ducks: At St. Louis on Tuesday night to open a four-game trip.

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