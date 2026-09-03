Cyclones new QB Jaylen Raynor shows how quickly he can win friends; now can he win games?

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaylen Raynor has done everything he can to be a good teammate since he arrived at Iowa State in January, right down to learning the name of everyone on the roster in just a few days.

He was voted a team captain after he established himself as a leader in the weight room, on the practice field and as an organizer of social activities intended to accelerate bonding on a team with 82 newcomers.

The Cyclones will find out soon what the transfer quarterback from Arkansas State can do in a game. They open Saturday at home against Southeast Missouri State.

“The way he talks to people, the way he truly wants to get to know you, wants to know the reason you play football, it’s crazy to see, especially in quarterbacks," said third-year running back Aiden Flora, one of the few returning contributors. "There may be egos here and there, but he doesn't have an ego whatsoever. He’s truly a down-to-earth really good guy and I love the kid.”

Raynor should have a level of comfort when he steps into Jack Trice Stadium for his first home game. Raynor played there two years ago when Arkansas State took a 52-7 beating; he also was quarterback when the Red Wolves played the Cyclones within 24-16 in Jonesboro, Arkansas, last year.

“It’s a full circle moment, I’d say,” Raynor said. “I don’t know if I ever really pictured myself playing here, to be honest, but the opportunity presented itself and I felt like it was the right decision, and ultimately it’s been a great decision. I know the energy this stadium has, the type of crowd and environment that it is. I can’t wait to be on this sideline instead of the other one.”

Raynor also has with him quarterbacks coach Keith Heckendorf, who was his offensive coordinator and position coach at Arkansas State, and tight end Tyler Fortenberry, who was one of his top receivers last season.

The Cyclones' offense under coordinator Tyler Roehl will be a pro-style system similar to the one he employed at North Dakota State from 2019-23. The offense is run-heavy and uses formations featuring as many as three tight ends.

“We’re going to be a very physical team, we’re going to be very connected, we’re going to bring the energy and we’re going to play for each other,” Raynor said.

It will be a big change for Raynor, who had the fourth-most passing attempts (501) in the Bowl Subdivision playing in a spread offense last season. The Cyclones are picked last in the 16-team Big 12 in Jimmy Rogers' first season. Raynor said he thinks they'll pull a few surprises. If they don't, it won't be for a lack of trying on his part.

“Jaylen’s in the facility at least 12 hours a day even if we just had workouts for two hours a day,” Fortenberry said. “So everything’s pretty smooth for him. He was in here watching SEMO film two months ago, so I think it’s pretty easy for Jaylen just because of the work that he puts in.”

Raynor seriously considered only Iowa State when he looked at his transfer options, and he wanted to make a good impression when he came for his recruiting visit. He prepared by studying the names of coaches.

“So I could put a face to name and be able to relate to somebody by calling them by their name rather than ‘Coach,’” he said.

He got on his laptop again once he signed with the Cyclones, studied the 126-man roster and committed it to memory.

“It took me three or four days to get every single person down,” he said. “Once I did, I kept calling them their name so I would remember. Now it's easy. I think it's very important to know somebody's name. That's kind of how you establish a relationship from the start.”

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