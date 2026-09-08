Dabo Swinney on taking heat after loss to LSU: 'You play like that, you deserve to be criticized'

Dabo Swinney is taking heat following Clemson’s embarrassing 51-10 season-opening loss to No. 11 LSU on Saturday night — with some of the criticism coming directly from frustrated former Tigers players.

Former defensive end Xavier Thomas posted on social media, “first time our preseason ranking has been right .. in a long time.” Former tight end Jordan Leggett said, “Softest Clemson O-line and D-Line play I have ever witnessed.” And former defensive tackle DJ Reader weighed in, writing, “Yeah as a alum this was sad to watch.”

Clemson was outgained by LSU by nearly 500 yards and the game was never close, resulting in the most lopsided loss in the Swinney era.

Swinney said Tuesday he doesn't pay much attention to the outside noise but acknowledged. “You play like that, you deserve to be criticized.”

Clemson's loss, coupled with a hugely disappointing 2025 campaign in which the Tigers began the season ranked No. 4 in the country only to finish seventh in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings and 7-6 overall, has raised questions about Swinney's long-term future.

Swinney is in his 19th season as head coach and boasts a 187-54 record that includes two national championships and nine ACC titles. But the recent drop-off in the name, image and likeness and transfer portal era has been pronounced, and some believe the end of Swinney's tenure in Clemson may be near.

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum said if he were Clemson's athletic director, he would fire Swinney, adding that “on the national stage, (Clemson's) time is up.”

Clemson reportedly would owe Swinney $57 million if it were to terminate his contract.

Swinney has been widely criticized for his reluctance to dive deeply into the transfer portal in a time when other top programs, like LSU, appear to be all in. LSU brought in 48 transfers this offseason, compared to Clemson's 15.

When asked directly if he has any regrets about how he approached the team's roster building this offseason, Swinney said: “No I don't. I regret being 0-1 right now. I regret that.”

Swinney went on to criticize the reporter's question, calling it premature.

“Can you ask that at the end of the season?” Swinney said. “The season ain't over. We've had one game and we have 11 more. What if we go 11-1? Promise me you will ask me that then (and) I will answer that. But I'm not answering questions like that.”

The questions surrounding Swinney aren't likely to go away unless the Tigers find a way to win games.

“It’s very sad to see one of the greatest college coaches, Dabo Swinney, get pushed out the game financially," former Clemson defensive tackle Breiden wrote on X . "When you think about all the coaches NIL/portal forced out of college football, it’s sad. You either retire a hero or coach long enough to become the villain.”

DT Markus Strong is likely done for the season

Starting defensive Markus Strong will undergo surgery on Thursday and likely miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a lower leg injury in the LSU game, Swinney said.

Strong was considered one of Clemson's top acquisitions in the transfer portal after spending time at Oklahoma.

Swinney said transfer defensive tackle Kourtney Kelly would be back “sooner than later” and that would be a “big shot in the arm” for the defensive line.

Also, Clemson is reinstating senior defensive tackle Vic Burley to the team following a disorderly conduct arrest earlier this summer. Swinney said Burley has taken ownership of his mistake and “done what we’ve asked him to do.” Burley will be available to play Sept. 19 against North Carolina.

Quarterback situation up in the air

Swinney wouldn't disclose his plan at quarterback for Saturday night's home opener against Georgia Southern.

Christopher Vizzina struggled against LSU, but so did freshman Tait Reynolds. Vizzina graded out better than Reynolds, according to Swinney, but said it wasn't by much.

Swinney added that the playing time at QB moving forward “will work itself out.”

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