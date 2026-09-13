Dampier accounts for 4 touchdowns as No. 20 Utah dominates Arkansas

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Devon Dampier threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more, Wayshawn Parker added three scores and No. 20 Utah overpowered Arkansas 43-10 on Saturday night.

Parker rushed for two touchdowns and caught a pass for a third score in the first half to give Utah (2-0) a 29-3 lead at halftime. It was the seventh time in last eight games where the Utes scored at least 20 points before halftime.

The Razorbacks (1-1) capped their first drive with Max Gilbert's 29-yard field goal to take a brief lead but never advanced past Utah's 30 again until the fourth quarter.

Dampier was 18 for 24 for 261 yards and Noah Bennee had four catches for a career-best 113 yards in the Utes' second home game against an SEC team. Utah beat Florida 24-11 in 2023.

In the second quarter, Bennee's brother, Jackson Bennee, intercepted an overthrown screen pass leading to Dampier's 7-yard touchdown run. Mana Carvalho turned a surprise direct snap into a 2-point conversion and the Utes rolled from there, scoring touchdowns on four straight possessions.

Dampier eclipsed 6,000 yards passing for his career, including his two years at New Mexico.

The Razorbacks haven't defeated an FBS opponent since they beat Texas Tech 39-26 in the Liberty Bowl on December 27, 2024.

The takeaway

Arkansas: Coach Ryan Silverfield's second game at Arkansas showed how far the Razorbacks have to go to be competitive on the Power Four level. KJ Jackson completed 14 of 34 passes and had trouble moving the ball without the support of an effective run game (61 rushing yards). Though game was out of reach, AJ Hill showed some promise, converting two fourth downs on the way to the Razorbacks' lone touchdown.

Utah: With misdirection and creative play calls on nearly every down, the Utes had the Razorbacks guessing all game long. At times, Arkansas players seemed to be in the right position but just couldn't rein in Utah's quick and shifty skill players. Utah improved to 3-0 in the Coach Morgan Scalley era and none of them have been close.

Up next

Arkansas: Hosts No. 2 Georgia next Saturday.

Utah: Hosts Utah State next Saturday in their 114th meeting.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here