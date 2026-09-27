Dan Wilson out as Seattle Mariners manager

SEATTLE (AP) — Dan Wilson will not return as the Seattle Mariners' manager next season, he and the team announced Sunday.

Wilson made the announcement shortly after the Mariners finished off a 7-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels, the ending to a disappointing 76-86 season that began with World Series hopes after the Mariners made it to Game 7 of the ALCS last season.

Wilson, a Mariners Hall of Famer who played catcher for the team from 1994-2005, took over the job after Seattle fired Scott Servais on Aug. 22, 2024.

Wilson finishes with a 187-171 record as Mariners manager.

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