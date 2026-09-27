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Dan Wilson out as Seattle Mariners manager

The baseball manager will not return for next season; the team finished the year with a losing record

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LA NACION
Dan Wilson out as Seattle Mariners manager
Dan Wilson out as Seattle Mariners manager

SEATTLE (AP) — Dan Wilson will not return as the Seattle Mariners' manager next season, he and the team announced Sunday.

Wilson made the announcement shortly after the Mariners finished off a 7-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels, the ending to a disappointing 76-86 season that began with World Series hopes after the Mariners made it to Game 7 of the ALCS last season.

Wilson, a Mariners Hall of Famer who played catcher for the team from 1994-2005, took over the job after Seattle fired Scott Servais on Aug. 22, 2024.

Wilson finishes with a 187-171 record as Mariners manager.

See AP’s full MLB coverage here

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