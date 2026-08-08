Dangerous wildfire keeps crews from reaching helicopter crash in Utah

A large Utah wildfire kept emergency responders from safely reaching the remote site of a helicopter crash on Saturday as other fires burned across several Western states, including one that closed part of Mount Rainier National Park.

The Friday morning crash of a Sikorsky Skycrane helicopter in Utah's Fishlake National Forest ignited a new fire that spread to connect with the existing blaze that has now scorched nearly 174 square miles (nearly 451 square kilometers).

Officials battling the fire said Saturday afternoon that they decided not to place additional lives at risk until the fire is more under control, so they have not been able to confirm the status of the two people aboard the helicopter. The National Interagency Fire Center said the pilot and crewmember were fatally injured in the crash, but they didn't respond immediately to questions about the source of that information.

“The site is now inside the fire perimeter itself,” the fire incident management team said Saturday afternoon.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the helicopter crash once their team can examine the wreckage. Officials urged the public not to speculate or spread rumors about the cause at this early stage. It will likely take the NTSB a year or more to determine that.

In Washington state, the National Park Service closed down access to the Sunrise and White River areas of Mount Rainier National Park after a new wildfire burned less than a third of a square mile (less than a square kilometer). Firefighters were working to gain control of that fire on Saturday.

The larger fires near Spokane have now burned more than 15.63 square miles (over 40 square kilometers), but firefighters have constructed more than 75 miles (over 120 kilometers) of containment line to help control those flames.