Dani Carnegie scores 22 points as No. 10 Iowa beats Northern Iowa 78-40

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Dani Carnegie scored 22 points and Ava Heiden had 15 as No. 10 Iowa defeated Northern Iowa 78-40 on Thursday night.

Freshman McKenna Woliczko added 14 points and nine rebounds as the Hawkeyes (3-1) bounced back from Sunday’s 91-79 loss at No. 4 UConn .

Carnegie, Iowa’s leading scorer, was 9 of 13 from the field. Northern Iowa (1-2) had no size answer for the 6-foot-4 Heiden, who was 7 of 10 shooting.

Iowa controlled the game from the beginning, taking a 40-11 halftime lead and going ahead by 46 points in the second half.

Northern Iowa was 5 of 24 from the field in the first half, including 1 of 11 on 3-pointers. The Hawkeyes closed the half with a 20-2 run, while the Panthers had one scoreless stretch of almost 6 1/2 minutes and another of 5 1/2 minutes.

Carnegie, a junior who was a first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection at Georgia last season, had 13 points in the first half, including a layup right before the buzzer. That basket gave her 1,000 career points.

Iowa is 29-3 against the Panthers, including 18 of the last 19 games of the in-state series.

The Hawkeyes shot 55.2% and had a 38-31 rebounding edge.

The Panthers shot 25.5% from the field and committed 26 turnovers. Jenna Twedt led Northern Iowa with eight points. Callie Levin, who played at Iowa for her first two seasons, added six points.

Up next

Northern Iowa: Hosts Creighton on Sunday.

Iowa: Plays No. 8 Vanderbilt in Sioux City, Iowa, on Sunday.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college basketball coverage here