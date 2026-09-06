Daniel Schneemann's hit in 10th gives Guardians 3-2 win, their third walk-off over Tigers in series

CLEVELAND (AP) — Daniel Schneemann singled home rookie Angel Genao from third base in the 10th inning to send Cleveland to a 3-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, the Guardians' third walk-off victory in the four-game series.

With a runner at second, Patrick Bailey opened the 10th with a single off Kyle Finnegan (3-1). Schneemann then ripped a 1-0 pitch into right, triggering another celebration by the Guardians, who are chasing Chicago in the AL Central.

The Guardians didn't lead at any point in the series until their final swing. Cleveland swept a doubleheader on Friday before being shut out Saturday.

Cade Smith (5-1) pitched two perfect innings, striking out the side in the 10th with an automatic runner at second.

Brayan Rocchio homered for the Guardians, who came in tied with Toronto for the final wild-card spot.

Guardians starter Gavin Williams had another solid outing, allowing two runs and striking out 11 in six innings. It's the right-hander's 11th double-digit strikeout game this season — most in the majors.

Rocchio tied it 2-2 in the fifth with his 13th homer, a shot to right that cut through a stiff breeze blowing into Progressive Field.

The homer off Tigers starter Jackon Jobe came two days after Rocchio became the sixth player to hit a grand slam and walk-off homer in the same game.

Riley Greene, who homered twice and drove in four runs in Saturday's 6-0 win, put the Tigers up 2-0 in the first with a two-run double.

The Guardians got a run back in the first on consecutive doubles by Steven Kwan and rookie Travis Bazzana.

Up Next

Tigers: RHP Troy Melton (7-4, 2.20 ERA) opens a three-game series at Minnesota. The Twins have not yet named their starter.

Guardians: LHP Joey Cantillo (9-8, 3.81) starts the opener of a three-game set in Baltimore against Orioles LHP Trevor Rogers (9-9. 4.30).

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