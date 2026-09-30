Daniels has chance to start for Commanders vs. Colts in London despite elbow injury, Quinn says

WATFORD, England (AP) — Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has a shot to start Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts and would wear a brace on his injured left elbow, Washington coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday.

Quinn said it's “too early to call” if Daniels, who dislocated his elbow in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys , would return after missing last week's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Daniels will be limited in practice at the team's hotel outside London on Wednesday.

“But as we’re working through the week, he’ll get more reps,” Quinn said. "As we get into Thursday and Friday, we’ll see what that load looks like.

“By Friday we’ll have a definite determination of where we’re at,” Quinn continued. “Until then, we’ll work and start the process, but it would be too early to call.”

Marcus Mariota started last week and threw three touchdown passes in the 33-31 win over defending champion Seattle.

The Colts beat the Houston Texans 19-17 on Sunday, ending a nine-game losing streak.

Should I stay or should I go now?

Sunday’s game offers another contrast in the sports science debate about when to arrive in a country for an international game.

The Commanders are in town two days before the Colts — a significant but not huge difference.

A year ago, the Los Angeles Rams landed in London just 30 hours before kickoff against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who had arrived Tuesday of that week. The Rams then routed the Jags 35-7 at Wembley Stadium.

The Rams took a similar approach for their season opener in Melbourne, Australia, against the San Francisco 49ers, who choose to go Down Under a week in advance. The Niners prevailed 27-7 .

Nice digs

NFL teams typically stay in fancy hotels located far from central London. The Commanders are at The Grove, a luxury hotel 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of the city, and it includes a practice field.

If Quinn or his players get bored with football, they can book horse riding lessons, pumpkin picking or an afternoon tea. Tiger Woods won an event at the hotel's golf course in 2006. They could also do a tour at the nearby Warner Bros. Studio.

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