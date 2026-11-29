BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Nick Janowski scored 18 points as Davidson beat Florida Atlantic 78-72 on Sunday to spoil a 39-point performance by Kanaan Carlyle.

Janowski shot 6 of 11 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Wildcats (6-2). Ian Platteeuw scored 15 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the line, and added nine rebounds. Josh Scovens went 5 of 13 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Carlyle led the way for the Owls (5-2) with 13 made field goals, six coming from behind the arc. Felipe Quinones added 10 points and nine assists for Florida Atlantic.

Davidson went into the half ahead of Florida Atlantic 35-22. Jackson Keith scored seven points in the half. Davidson turned an 11-point second-half lead into a 24-point advantage with a 16-3 run to make it a 61-37 lead with 9:50 left. Platteeuw scored 12 second-half points in the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.