Dawn Staley and No. 1 South Carolina get a brief respite from the difficult schedule the Gamecocks face this season.

The unanimous top choice in the AP Top 25 women's basketball poll has already played three ranked teams in its first four games, including Sunday's 89-85 win over then-No. 3 USC. They have five more nonconference matchups scheduled against Top 25 opponents.

“These games, we’ve always played in November, December for March and April,” Staley said. “We’ve always done it. A lot of times when you play these games, you see these same teams in the NCAA Tournament and familiarity is a really good thing. ... We’re not going to be the same team but you get a feel for how your team plays and it’s really important for us to do that.”

This week the Gamecocks play their home opener against Florida Gulf Coast on Tuesday night before visiting Providence on Saturday. Then a Final Four rematch with UConn awaits on Nov. 24.

South Carolina also has games against No. 5 Duke, No. 10 UCLA, No. 13 Notre Dame and No. 25 Oklahoma State. All those top games will get the Gamecocks ready for a difficult SEC schedule that currently features seven Top 25 teams, including South Carolina.

One team that the Gamecocks won't play until potentially the NCAA Tournament is No. 3 Louisville. The Cardinals moved up four spots in the poll this week after handing UConn one of its worst losses in the past 20 years with an 18-point victory Sunday.

“It was a game that just presented itself in different ways,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. “I’m really excited about our group and really looking forward to what we could become.”

The Cardinals (6-0) have already played six games in the first 14 days of the season. They don't play another ranked opponent until Dec. 2 when they visit No. 6 Texas in the ACC-SEC challenge.

Impressive stats

Hannah Hidalgo became the first player in men's or women's Division I basketball to have at least 2,000 points and 500 steals since steals became an official stat in 1987-88. She'll look to increase those numbers when the No. 13 Irish host Southern on Wednesday.

Big week ahead for the Buckeyes

No. 19 Ohio State has a busy week ahead with two games against ranked foes. The Buckeyes play host to No. 19 Mississippi on Wednesday before heading to Texas on Sunday for a game against the No. 6 Longhorns in Fort Worth, Texas, as part of the Lone Star Series, an event to showcase premier national matchups in women’s basketball. The matchup of two teams with the same ranking has only happened five times in the last 45 years according to ESPN. The last was in 2012 when No. 22 Georgia Tech beat 22nd-ranked North Carolina.

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