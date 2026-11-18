PAGO PAGO, American Samoa (AP) — Sabrina Suluai-Mahuka sat in the shallows at Fatumafuti Beach as her 4-year-old daughter, Erhys, splashed through the clear water on a Little Mermaid kickboard. Below, iridescent blue and rainbow-streaked fish wove through fields of coral.

It was a rare moment of calm before a long journey. Soon, Suluai-Mahuka would travel from American Samoa to California to protest the Trump administration’s efforts to lease areas near her island for deep-sea mining . She planned to pack a bottle of seawater that would give members of the Samoan diaspora a chance to touch and connect with the waters she’s fighting to protect.

The administration has taken a major step forward this year in promoting deep-sea mining by scheduling a series of auctions of the U.S. seafloor. The first waters it is targeting are some of the most pristine areas of the Pacific Ocean near American Samoa and the Northern Mariana Islands , two U.S. territories thousands of miles from where decisions for their islands are being made.

Despite its status as an experimental and controversial industry, deep-sea mining has become a pillar of President Donald Trump’s campaign to expand U.S. control over minerals critical to the technology and defense industries. In April last year, the president directed his administration to expedite the search for those metals on the ocean floor, both within and beyond U.S. borders. Auctions for the seabed near Virginia and Alaska could take place next year, while the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is reviewing permit applications from companies that seek to mine in international waters.

The minerals companies are after include nickel, cobalt, manganese and copper — useful to making everything from smartphones to electric vehicles — that have concentrated over millions of years along the ocean floor and the volcanic crusts of seamounts. It’s unclear how abundant they are near American Samoa and the Northern Marianas.

In granting a lease, the U.S. would be joining a handful of other countries that have allowed companies to start exploring their waters for deep-sea minerals. Most mining techniques involve deploying underwater vehicles thousands of feet deep to vacuum up rocks and sediment from the ocean floor. Under most proposals, those rocks are filtered and returned to a mining ship, with unwanted debris released back into the ocean.

Suluai-Mahuka and other opponents have tried to stall the auctions of the nearby ocean, rallying public comments criticizing the move. They are prepared to work against the obstacles that come with living in territories dependent on federal aid, where residents have neither a voting representative in Congress nor the right to vote for president.

“When they ask us for public comments, it always feels like we’re just screaming at a moving train,” said David Cabrera, who leads a group seeking to revive Indigenous forms of fishing in Saipan, the main island of the Northern Marianas.

Located in the Pacific Ocean between Hawaii and Australia, American Samoa and the Northern Mariana Islands are two separate chains of volcanic islands that both endured occupations by colonial powers before becoming U.S. territories.

Despite economic challenges and a diaspora that is slowly shrinking their populations of 50,000 people, the territories have kept alive traditions that tie them to the ocean and remain sacred to the Indigenous peoples who first made the region’s islands home.

The U.S. waters surrounding American Samoa include Rose Atoll, an uninhabited island named for the pinkish hue of its coral reefs that is an important habitat for seabirds. The U.S. waters around the Northern Marianas include parts of the Mariana Trench, the deepest place on earth. Both are protected by marine monuments that now border the proposed mining areas.

If a lease is granted, it will be difficult to undo under a different administration, said former Bureau of Ocean Energy Management Director Elizabeth Klein. The government would have to justify the cancellation at a hearing and face potential litigation.

In response to the mounting opposition, the newly formed Marine Minerals Administration has emphasized that the upcoming auctions will only grant companies the right to take initial steps to explore for seafloor minerals. Any testing or commercial mining proposals will go through further public comment and a more intensive environmental review.

“It’s cold comfort,” said Zeno Camacho Deleon Guerrero Jr., a resident of the Northern Mariana Islands and a board member of the Micronesia Climate Change Alliance, a nonprofit focused on protecting the region’s environment and people. “Once you find what you want, you’re going to get it. You’re going to start mining.”

American Samoans fear irreparable losses to their way of life

The first auction for deep-sea mining - in waters near American Samoa - was scheduled to take place Thursday in the Southern California city of Thousand Oaks.

Suluai-Mahuka had decided to be in California, despite the long hours it would take to get there. She and her team at Finafinau, the environmental group she founded, were working to bring people from across the Pacific community to protest alongside them.

“If these people are going to be selling our ocean, they’re going to see our faces when they do these bids,” she said.

A legal battle now makes it unclear whether the auction will proceed. On Monday, a judge ruled the government violated the Endangered Species Act by failing to consider the full impacts of a deep-sea mining lease. By Wednesday morning, the Trump administration had yet to delay the auction. Two other lawsuits are pending.

For an opening bid of $3 million, the administration was offering companies the chance to vie for 20-year leases granting them the exclusive right to mine commercially if approved in further environmental reviews. Two areas of the seafloor, each more than 15 million acres in size, were available for bidding.

The administration has proposed another auction for five parcels of the seafloor near the Northern Mariana Islands in December.

Deep-sea mining goes against everything Suluai-Mahuka stands for, she said, and against the Samoan way of life that revolves around the ocean — whether it’s diving among corals, swimming and relaxing, fishing for local delicacies, or the commercial tuna industry that sustains the local economy. All of that, to her, is at risk.

“We would be giving up a piece of ourselves that we cannot get back,” she said. Her group, Finafinau, takes its name from the Samoan word for resilience.

In Samoan legend, the world began as only the heavens and the ocean. “The ocean is life. It’s sacred to us,” said Malouamaua Tuiolosega. “We lose the ocean, we lose life.”

Tuiolosega represents the ancient governing council of Manu’a, a district of American Samoa that makes up the closest inhabited areas to where deep-sea mining leases could be granted, about 100 nautical miles from its shores. Populated by just 800 people across three islands, and isolated by infrequent transportation to the capital city of Pago Pago, Manu’a residents depend even more heavily on the environment for survival.

Since long before American Samoa became part of the United States, the council’s chiefs have overseen the islands’ resources, which they understand are in delicate balance with people.

If more is taken from the islands than is needed to survive, Tuiolosega said, “you violate the relationship and the trust between the people and its resource, and then it disappears.”

He sees the same push toward exploiting the oceans behind deep-sea mining as he does the Trump administration’s efforts to open up marine monuments in the Pacific Ocean to commercial fishing. The governing council, the Faleula o le Manu’atele, has joined one of the lawsuits against the Trump administration over the upcoming lease sale.

“President Trump recognizes the enormous potential of America’s offshore critical minerals to drive technological innovation, economic prosperity, and national security,” Taylor Rogers, a White House spokesperson, said in a statement to The Associated Press.

“A lease sale is not a mandate to mine. Any future extraction would require additional environmental review and regulatory approvals, informed by engagement with local communities,” Rogers said.

Although no company worldwide has started commercial mining operations in the deep sea, a crop of U.S. startups, buoyed by the president’s policies, hopes to soon change that. Some supporters believe deep-sea mining could be an important income stream for American Samoa if it were to become an industry hub.

“If we don’t look for some kind of manufacturing process, something that people will buy, we’re going to be destitute. We’re going to be broke,” said John Wasko, executive director of the American Samoa Economic Development Council, a group promoting industry on the islands.

The deep-sea mining startup Impossible Metals, which has signaled interest in the upcoming auction, has offered to share 1% of any future profits with the American Samoan community.

Suluai-Mahuka and others don’t buy the promises of jobs and investments.

The leases offered by the Marine Minerals Administration will ask companies to “make every reasonable effort” to hire employees from the territories and support “community well-being,” but the regulations don’t include any binding requirements or numeric targets.

There is also no guarantee of economic gains. While the federal government would collect the winning bid amount, along with regular rent payments and royalties over the life of the lease, there are no mandates for the government to share earnings from deep-sea mining with local territories or states. That’s different from offshore oil and gas drilling, where Gulf states receive 37.5% of revenue.

Questions go unanswered for local government

A major question for local government is whether a deep-sea mining lease will hurt American Samoa’s tuna fishery and force the closure of the last remaining cannery. Purse seine and longline fleets supply tuna for the local StarKist plant, with the longline fleet fishing entirely in U.S. waters — including the areas up for leasing.

Nathan Ilaoa, director of the American Samoa Department of Marine and Wildlife Resources, said his agency was hoping for a “more exhaustive” review of the potential impacts to the fishery before the auction. He said he doesn’t yet have answers on whether contaminants or sediment plumes from disrupting the ocean floor will alter the tuna’s migratory patterns.

“We’re extremely concerned that the disappearance of our longline fleet could translate into the cannery leaving American Samoa, which would be an economic disaster for the territory,” Ilaoa said.

American Samoa’s leadership opposed deep-sea mining when word of company interest started reaching its shores. In 2024, the territory issued a moratorium on deep-sea mining in the waters it controls, which extend from shore out to 3 nautical miles (5.5 kms). But the territory has little say over the activities that take place in federal waters beyond that line.

When the auction was proposed last year, American Samoa Gov. Pulaali’i Nikolao Pula, a Republican, wrote to the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management that he and all chambers of local government unanimously opposed deep-sea mining, as did the vast majority of residents. But the governor now welcomes the auction, according to a Monday statement.

“This is a historic moment for American Samoa and for our nation,” he said.

A spokesperson for the Marine Minerals Administration said it has carefully considered feedback from the governor of American Samoa, and will incorporate it into the agency's process “to the maximum extent practicable,” including sharing the locations of deep-sea mining ships, coordinating with fishing vessels, and reviewing any impacts to fish habitat.

The agency said it supports sharing deep-sea mining revenues with territories, and is working with lawmakers and Department of the Interior leadership to support changes that would grant it the authority to do so.

It did not respond to questions about why the auction was arranged to be thousands of miles from American Samoa, or how it factored in local opposition to its policies on deep-sea mining.

In the Northern Mariana Islands, it’s an overwhelming time to fight back

Residents of the Northern Mariana Islands are closely watching the events in American Samoa as they brace for a potential auction of the seabed near their islands. The proposal has come at a challenging time for the territory, which was battered by two super typhoons in April and July .

The territory’s government is in fiscal crisis, with Gov. David M. Apatang warning of austerity measures after a five-day shutdown in October. Many public schools suffered broken windows and damaged roofs from the storms, while residents face rising electricity costs from the territory’s sole energy provider.

“It’s very overwhelming for everybody here in this region right now,” said Cabrera, the advocate for traditional fishing. “You just want to worry about keeping your lights on and putting food on the table, so it’s a challenge to get support for anything other than that.”

Born and raised in Saipan, and descended from the Indigenous Carolinian and Chamorro peoples, Cabrera served in the U.S. Navy for seven years and worked in the United States mainland before returning home. He founded his group, Talaya Club, to teach people on the island how to fish with traditional fishing nets known as talayas that are cast out in the ocean surf.

His long-term goal is to help island families become less dependent on imported food through traditional fishing. Sediment plumes from deep-sea mining near the Northern Mariana Islands could endanger that mission, he said.

“That will inevitably impact our fisheries and the health of our fisheries, and thus the health of our people,” Cabrera said.

Residents of Saipan have already waged many fights against the U.S. government. Most recently, islanders objected to U.S. Navy plans to turn the territory’s beloved island of Pagan into a firing range for thousands of troops. The agency formally abandoned those plans in July after more than a decade of community pushback.

When the deep-sea mining auction was proposed, the Northern Marianas government initially reacted with a measured tone. Both Apatang, an independent, and Kimberlyn King-Hinds, the Republican nonvoting congressional delegate, said they neither supported nor opposed deep-sea mining.

But after the federal government doubled the leasing area in March to include waters both east and west of the territory, Apatang opposed the auction, according to Henry Hofschneider, the governor’s chief of staff. The expanded leasing area is just 57 miles from Saipan and 46 miles from the U.S. territory of Guam.

Still, the governor said in a statement to the AP that he has faith in the rule of law and believes federal regulations will protect the marine environment from harm. He has asked the Marine Minerals Administration to consider pausing the auction until the various lawsuits have been heard and decided. In September, King-Hinds introduced a bill in the U.S. House that seeks to distribute 50% of federal deep-sea mining revenues to the nearest territories.

Cecilio Raiukiulipiy worries that deep-sea mining threatens another tradition in the Northern Marianas — navigation by the sea and stars.

Raiukiulipiy was granted the title of navigator in a special ceremony in 2018. Once you accept the title, he said, “it’s your responsibility to keep the knowledge, to pass it on, and to take care of your people, all the people in the islands and also the environment.”

Several times per year, his voyages take him across the Mariana Trench, adjacent to where the Trump administration could green-light seabed mining. On the western side of the trench, he said, the water is colder and the waves churn like a washing machine. It’s an area home to “all kinds of whales,” and where seafood come to spawn, he said. He has seen baby eels swimming north toward the waters of Japan.

“Those are indicators that we are on the right course,” he said. Known as seamarks, or living waypoints, they are derived from a deep-seated knowledge of the seaways in his part of the world.

Raiukiulipiy belongs to one of the groups suing the Trump administration to try to stop the auction off the Northern Marianas next month.

“They don’t understand how we live,” Raiukiulipiy said of the federal government in Washington. “They’re looking at it with a dollar sign. Us, we look at how we’re going to survive, how we are going to live, how we are going to eat.”

Like many around him, the ocean is also sacred to Raiukiulipiy. His community believes their ancestors come from deep in the ocean.

“We usually do our burials in the ocean,” he said. “We bury them back.”

Wieffering reported from Washington, D.C.

Follow Annika Hammerschlag on Instagram: @ahammergram .

The Associated Press receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org .