Defending NFC South champion Panthers look to take another step under QB Bryce Young

Carolina Panthers (8-10)

Expectations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are looking to take another big step forward under fourth-year quarterback Bryce Young in 2026 after winning the NFC South and snapping a seven-year playoff drought.

The Panthers backed into the playoffs last season with an 8-9 record before nearly pulling off a monumental upset against the Los Angeles Rams. Carolina lost 34-31 on a late TD pass by league MVP Matthew Stafford.

Despite that, general manager Dan Morgan is encouraged by the direction of the team and its patient rebuild process.

Much of that optimism surrounds Young's improvement .

The 2023 No. 1 overall pick entered last season 6-22 as a starter, leading to questions about his future in Carolina. But Young rebounded by throwing for a career-high 3,011 yards and 23 touchdowns last season while going 8-8 as a starter.

Panthers coach Dave Canales said Young looks more comfortable and confident than ever entering his third season in the same offensive system. He's getting the team to the line quicker. He's being more decisive. And he's taken on a bigger leadership role , something the team was eager to see.

“I love where he’s headed,” Canales said.

Offensive coordinator Brad Idzik will take over play-calling duties from Canales this season, but the playbook essentially remains the same.

Young has some intriguing weapons to work with.

Tetairoa McMillan was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after catching 70 passes for 1,014 yards and seven TDs, and the late-season emergence of Jalen Coker solidified the team's No. 2 receiver spot.

Chuba Hubbard returns as the starting running back, and the Panthers are expecting big things from 2024 second-round draft pick Jonathan Brooks. Brooks is finally healthy after missing almost two full seasons with knee injuries.

The Panthers also added veteran free agent Darren Waller to the mix, giving Young an experienced pass-catching tight end.

The addition of edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and inside linebacker Devin Lloyd in free agency should help bolster a defense that improved from last in the league in 2024 to 16th last season.

New faces

OLB Jaelan Phillips, LB Devin Lloyd, QB Kenny Pickett, RB AJ Dillon, OT Rasheed Walker, OT Monroe Freeling, C Luke Fortner, WR John Metchie III, TE Darren Waller.

Key losses

QB Andy Dalton, RB Rico Dowdle, DT A'Shawn Robinson, C Austin Corbett, C-G Cade Mays, OT Yosh Nijman, LB Christian Rozeboom.

Strengths

Carolina's cornerback tandem of Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson is one of best in the league. The Panthers were 22nd against the pass last season, but that doesn't tell the full story. Horn had five interceptions and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second straight year. Jackson led the NFL with 19 pass breakups and had four interceptions in the regular season and another in the playoffs. Jackson's 80.9 grade in coverage from Pro Football Focus was the third-highest among cornerbacks. If the Panthers can get more pressure on the opposing QB, it will only allow more opportunities for Horn, Jackson and promising young nickel back Chau Smith-Wade to make plays in the secondary.

Weaknesses

All things being equal, the Panthers offensive line is probably the biggest strength of the team. But not right now. Carolina will open the season without both starting offensive tackles Ickey Ekwonu and Taylor Moton — with no specific timetable for their return. Ekwonu is still recovering from a knee injury in January's playoff game, while Moton is dealing with blood clots in his lungs. Carolina drafted Georgia tackle Monroe Freeling in the first round and he'll start the season on the right side while free agent pickup Rasheed Walker opens at left tackle. High-priced guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis have missed time with nagging injuries in training camp, but are expected to be ready for the regular season. Still, the absence of Ekwonu and Moton has created questions at offensive tackle and depleted Carolina's overall depth up front.

Camp development

Training camp has not been kind to Carolina. The Panthers lost two promising young players to season-ending knee injuries in second-year edge rusher Nic Scourton and rookie wide receiver Chris Brazzell , a third-round draft pick out of Tennessee. Scourton had five sacks as a rookie and was expected to play a prominent role on defense this season, while Brazzell was viewed as a potential deep threat with his 4.37-second 40 speed and the big-play ability he showed at Tennessee.

Fantasy player to watch

Jalen Coker could be on the verge of a big season after emerging as a key figure in Carolina's offense late last season, earning the 2024 undrafted free agent from Holy Cross a three-year, $35 million contract extension . Coker has replaced the ineffective Xavier Legette as the team's No. 2 wide receiver and become a reliable target for Young. Coker had 23 receptions for 378 yards and four touchdowns over Carolina's final six games (including the playoffs), including a career-high nine catches for 134 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Rams.

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