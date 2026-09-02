Deion Sanders returns to Atlanta as Georgia Tech hosts Colorado in season-opener

Colorado at Georgia Tech, Thursday, 8 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Colorado (2025)

Total offense: 328.4 yards per game (114th in FBS)

Passing: 202.8 yards per game (95th)

Rushing: 125.6 yards per game (104th)

Scoring: 20.92 points per game (116th)

Total defense: 425.7 yards allowed per game (123rd in FBS)

Passing: 203.2 yards allowed per game (41st)

Rushing: 222.5 yards allowed per game (135th)

Scoring: 30.5 points allowed per game (112th)

Georgia Tech (2025)

Total offense: 460.0 yards per game (11th in FBS)

Passing: 262.5 yards per game (31st)

Rushing: 197.5 yards per game (21st)

Scoring: 32.2 points per game (26th)

Totall defense: 399.2 yards allowed per game (94th in FBS)

Passing: 235.2 yards allowed per game (99th)

Rushing: 164.0 yards allowed per game (90th)

Scoring: 25.0 points allowed per game (70th)

Team leaders

Colorado (2025)

Passing: Kaidon Salter, 1,414 yards, 10 TDs, 7 INTs, 62.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Micah Welch, 384 yards on 96 carries, 4 TDs

BJ Curry, 509 yards on 123 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Omarion Miller, 808 yards, 45 catches, 8 TDs

Georgia Tech (2025)

Passing: Haynes King, 2,951 yards, 14 TDs, 6 INTs, 69.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Haynes King, 953 yards on 185 carries, 15 TDs

Receiving: Eric Rivers, 658 yards, 46 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Colorado finished a 3-9 season with a 24-14 loss to Kansas State. Georgia Tech lost 25-21 to BYU in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, finishing the season 9-4.

Next game

Colorado hosts Weber State on Sept. 12. Georgia Tech hosts Tennessee on Sept. 12.

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