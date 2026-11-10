Deion Sanders takes the blame for Colorado’s struggles with Buffs on brink of another losing season

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders is taking full responsibility with the Colorado Buffaloes on the brink of a third losing campaign in his fours seasons in Boulder.

The coach insisted over the weekend that he's not worried about getting fired — “I'm not built like that,” he said — and reiterated Tuesday that the blame stops with him. He even caught himself midsentence in explaining the losses.

“We’re just not getting it done. I’m just not getting it done,” Sanders said. “Don’t say we. I’m sorry. Scratch that. I’m not getting it done all the way around. All the way around. Offensive and defensively, special teams — all the way around.”

The hot seat

The heat has been turned up several degrees on Sanders with the Buffaloes (3-6, 1-5 Big 12) struggling and needing to win their remaining three games for a chance at bowl eligibility. That starts Friday night with Colorado hosting No. 14 Houston (7-2, 4-2) and the Cougars a 10 1/2-point favorite.

Sanders, who is making a base salary of $10 million this year, is under contract through the 2029 season. His buyout hovers around $25.5 million. He has gone 6-15 since the departure of his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter to the NFL. Overall, Deion Sanders is 19-27 at Colorado.

“I don’t flinch,” Sanders said of how he handles the losses. “They know who I am and my expectations all the way across the board. This is not common to me. I don’t like it. I don’t enjoy it one bit. This is not indicative of who we think we are.

"I think the coordinators are doing a phenomenal job, the best they can. I think the kids are fighting. They would not give up. They don’t have that gene in them, for the majority.”

Sanders and his job status were brought up Saturday night after a 20-10 loss at Arizona State . He said he was not dwelling on it.

“I'm not here for my job. I'm here for these young men,” he said after the game. "I want these kids to graduate, to provoke change in their communities, in their lives and their families. I ain't not worried about me. I'm good. I'm not worried about me.”

Getting the ‘Go-Go’ offense on track

One of the biggest stumbling blocks this season has been getting the offense in rhythm. The team is averaging a conference-low 19.8 points a game in the "Go-Go” offense , a fast-paced scheme brought to town by coordinator Brennan Marion.

Any thought of possibly replacing the play-caller?

“No, Sanders said.

After more questions on Marion, Sanders responded: ”Is this Killing Brennan Day, today?”

Sanders wasn't entertaining the notion that an offseason could potentially help sort out an offense that's seen QB Julian “JuJu” Lewis and Isaac Wilson at the helm.

“We're thinking about day-by-day, play-by-play, game-by-game," Sanders said. "I’m not built like that. I’m a now guy. Let’s focus on now.”

His players felt the same way.

“We're still trying to fight for a chance to get in the bowl game,” receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. said. “We just have to come in with the mindset of continuing to get better.”

NOTES: Sanders was sweating at his weekly news conference after playing a little safety in practice Tuesday as part of the scout team. “I think I had nine tackles, three assists, couple of pass breakups,” the Hall of Fame defensive back playfully said. “I have fun doing it, and I’m getting my cardio in as well.” ... Colorado linebacker Gideon ESPN Lampron won his second straight Big 12 defensive player of the week award. He had 18 tackles and two sacks at Arizona State. “Gideon plays hard every day in practice, and he takes it right over into the game,” Sanders said. ... The defense is allowing 28.3 points a game.

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