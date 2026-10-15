Dembélé jokes he might ask for more holidays after starring in PSG’s win at Man City

PARIS (AP) — Ousmane Dembélé joked he might ask coach Luis Enrique for more time off after starring in Paris Saint-Germain's 4-2 win at Manchester City in the Champions League.

The Ballon d'Or winner scored one goal and assisted on another in Wednesday's game. Luis Enrique had rested him after the recent international break, allowing Dembélé to sit out Saturday's home game against Le Mans, and he looked razor-sharp against City.

“After the international break I went on holiday. Actually, I might ask for more holidays,” Dembélé told broadcaster Canal Plus. “I really enjoy playing on Tuesday and Wednesday, especially when I come back from holiday. It’s a real pleasure."

Asked if he would go on holiday again, a smiling Dembélé added: “It's possible, until March I think. It’s the coach who decides.”

PSG has a trip to Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Saturday, ahead of another high-profile Champions League game at home to Lamine Yamal's free-scoring Barcelona next Tuesday.

Luis Enrique may again rest players. He also omitted left-back Nuno Mendes against Le Mans, while Dembélé sat out a game against Lille in Ligue 1 earlier this season.

Dembélé won the French league's best player award last season, despite starting only nine games in PSG's title-winning campaign. The decision to award him the trophy over other players who played significantly more games led to criticism.

City coach Enzo Maresca said PSG enjoys a luxury his team and other Premier League sides don't have, being able to rotate players against modest Ligue 1 sides.

“They can manage players when they play games before the Champions League," he said. “For us, it’s a bit different, especially when you go (to) Anfield.”

City played Premier League rival Liverpool in a heated atmosphere on Sunday, giving Maresca's side one day less to prepare for the PSG game.

Last season, the French league accepted PSG's request to postpone its game against title rival Lens to allow better preparation for a Champions League quarterfinal against Liverpool __ a decision perceived by some observers as preferential treatment.

Dembélé has scored three Champions League goals, but has not yet found the net in four Ligue 1 matches this season. PSG is in sixth place after six rounds and some performances have fallen below expectations.

“We couldn’t care less that people doubted us. We're in October, it's only the second game of the Champions League," he said. "We just need to stay on track during the first half of the season and prepare for the second.”

However, he acknowledged PSG's concentration dropped off against City.

“We eased up a bit in the second half,” Dembélé said. “When you do that against players like that, you pay for it.” ___

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