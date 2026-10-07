DeMeco Ryans takes over defensive play-calling for the 0-4 Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston coach DeMeco Ryans is taking over defensive play-calling duties for the winless Texans.

Ryans announced Wednesday that he’d take over calling plays from defensive coordinator Matt Burke as the 0-4 Texans prepare to visit the also winless Titans.

“I’m going to take over the play-calling for the defense and I’m going to make sure that communication is right,” Ryans said. “If our guys are saying communication is not right, then ultimately it falls on me. It’s on me to get it fixed.”

Houston’s defense has taken a huge step back this season after leading the NFL in yards allowed (277.2) and ranking second in points given up (17.3) last season. This season the Texans are allowing 343.75 yards and 27.25 points a game.

The secondary has been particularly bad with the Texans giving up 260 yards passing a game, which is 28th in the NFL.

In three of their four games this season, the Texans had a lead late in the fourth quarter only for the defense to give up a score after that and Houston to get beat.

Despite this Ryans said that Burke has done an “outstanding job” and that the move is not about his performance.

“I’m just looking for something to change,” Ryans said. “Right now, we haven’t done great the first four games defensively when it’s been on guys to close the game out. And it’s just been, can we spark a little change ... we’re not overhauling the defense, just trying to spark some change.”

Ryans, who is in his fourth year in Houston after spending two seasons as San Francisco’s defensive coordinator, said it was difficult to make this move, but he felt it was necessary,

“As a head coach, I have a lot of tough decisions I have to make and my decisions are not always a popular opinion,” he said. “I’m not in this role to please a lot of people. ... I have to do what’s best for this team and make sure I’m leading in that way. And unfortunately, everybody isn’t happy when you make changes from my chair.”

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