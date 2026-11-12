Democrat Cindy Holscher wins election for governor in Kansas

Democrat Cindy Holscher won election Thursday as governor of Kansas, defeating Republican Ty Masterson. Holscher's win will keep the governor's office under Democratic control after the departure of term-limited Gov. Laura Kelly. The victory also breaks a 60-year streak in Kansas of electing governors from the party opposite that of their immediate predecessors. Holscher, a state senator since 2021, focused on affordability issues while also promising to institute a temporary moratorium on building new data centers. Masterson, the state Senate president, ran with the backing of President Donald Trump. The Associated Press declared Holscher the winner at 5:43 p.m. EST.

LA NACION News Services