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LA NACION

Democrat Scott Colom wins election to U.S. Senate from Mississippi

A Democratic challenger won the Mississippi Senate seat; the victory provides an unexpected boost for party control

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LA NACION
Democrat Scott Colom wins election to U.S. Senate from Mississippi
Democrat Scott Colom wins election to U.S. Senate from Mississippi

Democrat Scott Colom won election Wednesday to the U.S. Senate representing Mississippi, defeating Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith. Colom will be Mississippi’s first Black senator since the post-Civil War Reconstruction era. Colom’s victory also offers Democrats an unexpected boost in their effort to win control of the Senate. A local prosecutor, he waged an aggressive campaign to take advantage of a tough national environment for Republicans and the fact that Mississippi has a larger share of Black voters than any other state. Hyde-Smith, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, was trying to win her second full term. She was first appointed to fill a vacancy and then won a 2018 special election. The Associated Press declared Colom the winner at 5:58 p.m. EST.

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