WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Victoria Broderick was elected to the U.S. House from Tennessee, narrowly defeating Republican Rep. Scott DesJarlais after GOP redistricting made the district slightly more competitive.

Broderick's upset victory further pads Democrats' House majority, their largest since 1992, which now stands at 259 seats with one race still too early to call and two others going to runoffs next month.

DesJarlais is a physician who was first elected to the House in 2010. The race was a rematch against Broderick, whom he defeated in 2024 with a whopping 70% of the vote. But Republican state lawmakers narrowed the GOP's overwhelming advantage in the district when they redrew the boundaries in an effort to pick up a Democratic-held seat in Memphis, which was successful.

The Associated Press called the Tennessee race on Tuesday with Broderick leading DesJarlais by fewer than 400 votes out of about 196,000, a margin of 0.18 percentage points.

The race in Minnesota's 1st District is the last uncalled House contest. Democratic challenger Jake Johnson leads Republican Rep. Brad Finstad by 0.1 points, and a recount is scheduled to begin on Nov. 30.

Two races in Louisiana will be decided in a December runoff.