Democrats keep coming to South Carolina to stump for midterm candidates; it's all about 2028

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — On paper, South Carolina might be an odd place for Democrats to converge to campaign for midterm candidates . Republicans dominate state politics, and there's slim chance of that changing this year.

But South Carolina is also the first state in Democrats' next presidential nominating process , so White House hopefuls are looking for any excuse they can find to pop over.

In the next few weeks, five Democrats who are believed to be mulling 2028 campaigns — California Rep. Ro Khanna, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and longtime Democratic politico Rahm Emanuel — will be stumping here.

That’s on top of recent visits from former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.

The travel itineraries show that even though there are five weeks until the midterms, the next presidential cycle is already underway.

Khanna returns to South Carolina for several days starting Thursday. Around the same time, Beshear will stump with candidates in Orangeburg and Charleston, and he'll discuss his new book with Rep. Jim Clyburn , a longtime Democratic kingmaker.

There's overlap with Kelly, who starts a two-day swing on Friday and plans to campaign for candidates such as Senate nominee Annie Andrews . A week later, Pritzker is set to headline a fundraising dinner for the local NAACP.

And just days before early voting kicks off on Oct. 13, Emanuel — the former congressman, White House chief of staff to President Barack Obama, Chicago mayor and U.S. ambassador to Japan — has a packed South Carolina schedule. He's talking to students on several college campuses and appearing with candidates including gubernatorial nominee Jermaine Johnson.

Emanuel's advisers said he will also meet with dozens of pastors, as well as participate in a community conversation with some parishioners affected by the deadly 2015 shooting at Mother Emanuel AME in Charleston.

South Carolina has always been early in the primary calendar for both parties, but Democrats recently solidified its place at the front of the line.

Bre Maxwell, a Democratic National Committee member from the state, said visiting allows candidates to see how their pitch lands with key voters.

“They’re doing it under the guise of, ‘Hey, I’m gonna come to South Carolina, help support this candidate,’ while also having one-off meetings with people to build for what they possibly may do in ‘28,” Maxwell said. “'How much support do I have, how many people like me, how many people don’t like me?'”

One person who isn't due to visit soon is former Vice President Kamala Harris. She hasn't been to South Carolina since April, when she participated in a party fundraiser alongside a tour for her book recounting the whirlwind 2024 presidential campaign.

But Harris' deep relations in the state mean she doesn't need to come as early or as often as others, who are still gaining name recognition.

Republicans' nominating process will still start with the Iowa caucuses, but South Carolina will hold the party's first southern primary.

With President Donald Trump constitutionally prohibited from running for a third term, other Republicans are starting to test the waters. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz came to stump with Attorney General Alan Wilson before he won the party's nomination for governor .

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://x.com/MegKinnardAP