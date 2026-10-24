Deni Avdija scores 26 points to lead Trail Blazers in win over Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Deni Avdija led the Trail Blazers with 26 points, six rebounds, and six assists in the Portland Trail Blazers 128-120 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

Damian Lillard and Toumani Camara scored 19 points each and helped the Trail Blazers improve to 2-0.

Rookie Darius Acuff Jr. scored 33 points, while Domantas Sabonis had 27 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 assists for the Kings (0-2) in their home opener. Zach LaVine added 22 points.

The Kings had a 12-point lead after LaVine made three free throws midway through the 1st quarter and held a 64-59 lead at halftime.

The Trail Blazers got off to a hot start in the third quarter with, starting on a 15-0 run, capped off by a 3-point basket by Camara for a 74-64 lead.

Portland made 8 of 19 shots from 3-point range in the third quarter after a making only 4 of 22 from distance in the first half.

Sacramento cut the lead 121-118 on a 3-pointer by Sabonis with 3:21 left to play in the fourth quarter. Donovan Clignan's late basket and two free throws, along with Avdija adding another free throw with 43.5 seconds left kept sealed the win for the Trail Blazers

Up next

Trail Blazers: Face the Los Angeles Lakers on the road at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday.

Kings: Play the Memphis Grizzlies at home on Sunday.

See AP’s full NBA coverage here