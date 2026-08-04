Derek Hill rallies Phillies with go-ahead grand slam in 7th in win over Nationals

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Derek Hill hit a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning and Bryce Harper added a two-run shot to lift the Philadelphia Phillies to their third straight win, 6-3 over the Washington Nationals on Monday night.

Hill’s slam off reliever Tom Cosgrove (0-1) sent the crowd into a frenzy and provided the Phillies their second major spark of the day. Hill — who added a running, tumbling catch in right-center in the eighth — hit his ninth homer of the season hours after the Phillies swung a deal for three-time batting champion Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants.

Hill also bailed out fading veteran starter Aaron Nola, who has not won since May 26 and is coming off an 0-4 record with a 4.34 ERA in July.

Nola surrendered Abimelec Ortiz’s first career home run in the first inning and Daylen Lile’s 14th homer of the season in the second, a two-run shot that made it 3-0 Nationals.

Nola struck out six over six innings and actually lowered his ERA from 5.61 to 5.55 this season.

Kyle Backhus (2-1) pitched a scoreless seventh for the win and Jhoan Duran worked a scoreless ninth for his 25th save.

PIRATES 4, BREWERS 3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Spencer Horwitz hit a three-run double and Pittsburgh extended their dominance over the Brewers this season, beating Milwaukee in the opener of a four-game series.

Pittsburgh has won six of seven games against the NL Central-leading Brewers this season.

Pirates starter Bubba Chandler (4-8) held the Brewers without a hit until David Hamilton’s single up the middle with two outs in the fifth. Joey Ortiz followed with another base hit that drove in Jake Bauers, who had walked leading off the inning.

The Brewers cut the lead to 4-3 in the sixth, with one run scoring on Andrew Vaughn’s single and another on a throwing error, after which Chandler was lifted.

Mason Montgomery pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save in five tries.

CARDINALS 13, YANKEES 7

NEW YORK (AP) — Alec Burleson hit three two-run homers, including a drive into the second deck in right field that capped a seven-run eighth inning as St. Louis outslugged New York for a victory after blowing a six-run lead.

Burleson homered to the short porch in right off Cam Schlittler three batters into the game. The first baseman also hit a drive to the short porch off lefty reliever Tim Hill in the fourth for a 6-0 lead.

Burleson became the first Cardinals player with a three-homer game since catcher Iván Herrera on April 2, 2025, against the Angels when he lifted a 2-2 slider from Angel Chivilli (1-1) to right field for a 13-7 advantage. Burleson launched the 418-foot drive after fouling off three straight pitches.

The left-handed-hitting Burleson also became the eighth visiting player with a three-homer game at the current Yankee Stadium, which opened in 2009. The previous one was Jordan Diaz for the Athletics on May 9, 2023.

Nathan Church hit a go-ahead, three-run homer for St. Louis in the eighth after George Soriano allowed a two-run drive to Yankees newcomer Luis García Jr. that gave New York a 7-6 lead in the seventh.

Jimmie Crooks added a two-run shot in the eighth for the Cardinals, who hit six homers for the first time since connecting seven times against the Dodgers on May 18, 2023.

Ryan McMahon and José Caballero opened the seventh with back-to-back homers for the Yankees off Ryne Stanek. Austin Wells hit a two-run shot and Trent Grisham had a solo homer in the fifth after New York trailed 6-0.

José Fermín had an RBI double for the Cardinals, and Church hit an RBI single.

García started at first base and went 2 for 4 after being obtained from Washington on Sunday.

Schlittler allowed four runs and four hits in three innings, his second-shortest start this season. The right-hander tied a career high with five walks and struck out six.

St. Louis starter Michael McGreevy permitted two runs and four hits in 4 1/3 innings. Gordon Graceffo (7-1) retired New York’s final six batters to earn the win.

GIANTS 5, RANGERS 1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jung Hoo Lee hit two solo homers and drove in three RBIs and Logan Webb pitched six shutout innings as San Francisco beat scuffling Texas.

Lee homered in the third and eighth innings and added a sacrifice fly in the ninth as the Giants (48-65) snapped a three-game skid. It was Lee’s second multi-homer game in the majors.

Webb (7-7) allowed five hits, all singles, and struck out a season-high eight batters in his 200th major league appearance. His career ERA in five starts against Texas is 1.44.

The Rangers (55-58) have lost a season-high six consecutive games and haven’t held a lead in the last 40 innings. They trail first-place Houston by 2 1/2 games in the AL West and are two games out in the wild-card race.

CUBS 10, DODGERS 5

CHICAGO (AP) — Seiya Suzuki, Carson Kelly and Kevin Alcántara each hit a two-run homer, and Chicago handed Los Angeles their fourth consecutive loss with a victory.

Michael Busch drove in three runs against his former team, helping Chicago improve to 2-2 on a seven-game homestand. The Cubs also pulled within 5 1/2 games of NL Central-leading Milwaukee, which lost 4-3 to Pittsburgh.

Los Angeles has dropped six of eight overall after it was swept by Boston over the weekend. Tarik Skubal takes the mound Tuesday night for his first start with the NL West leaders since the ace left-hander was acquired in a trade with Detroit.

Tommy Edman hit a three-run homer for the Dodgers, and Teoscar Hernández also went deep. Justin Wrobleski (11-3) was tagged for seven runs and seven hits over 4 1/3 innings in his first loss since May 22.

BLUE JAYS 3, ASTROS 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Alejandro Kirk homered, Jesús Sánchez and Ernie Clement each had an RBI and Toronto beat Houston, snapping the Astros’ six-game winning streak.

Shane Bieber (3-2) bounced back after walking a career-high six batters while just getting two outs in his last start. He tied a season high with nine hits allowed but gave up just one run with two walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Tyler Rogers pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save.

Jose Altuve had two hits and Jeremy Peña drove in a run for the Astros, who failed to get an extra-base hit and left 13 men on base.