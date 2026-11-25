BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson and Fernando Mendoza have plenty to prove when Cleveland hosts Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Watson will make his first Sunday night start since 2019, while the Browns are making their first “Sunday Night Football” appearance since 2021. Mendoza, the top overall pick in April's draft, will make his third NFL start and his first in primetime.

Even though the Browns (6-4) are getting a national stage to show how much progress they have made in Todd Monken's first season as coach, Watson is trying to keep the same approach.

“It’s still a game, just a time difference, but preparation still stays the same,” Watson said. "I think overall, it just gives us, and this organization, all the great things that we’ve been doing, that they wanted to flex us and put us on primetime. So overall, as an organization, as a team, definitely a great look.”

Watson’s six fourth-quarter game-winning drives are tied with Denver's Bo Nix for the most in the league this season. The 10-year veteran has passed for at least 300 yards in his last three starts while the offense has started to open up more.

“I feel like mentally, physically, my shoulder, my Achilles, me running the ball, trusting myself, making certain throws, the pressure situations, everything." Watson said about areas where he has improved. “Just each week, want to continue to get better.”

Cleveland will try to go 5-0 at home for the first time since 1957, when Jim Brown was a rookie running back. It also has a six-game winning streak in home primetime games, including a 27-24 victory over Pittsburgh in Week 4.

The Browns currently hold the sixth seed in the AFC, but New England is only one game back. They have not fared well though against rookie quarterbacks, going an NFL-worst 13-26 since their return to Cleveland in 1999. Rookie first-round QBs have a 19-8 mark and won the past five.

Mendoza is the 20th quarterback selected first overall since the common draft started in 1966 to lose his first two starts. Five went on to win their third start, including noted Raiders bust JaMarcus Russell.

Mendoza passed for 267 yards and three touchdowns in last week's 38-24 loss to Denver, but he completed only 18 of 37 passes and had a pick-6 in the fourth quarter when the Raiders were down by only seven points.

“There’s still a long way to go, but I can tell you from the first snap against the Seahawks to the last snap of the Broncos game, I did feel more confident,” Mendoza said. “It’s hard to point out a specific aspect of the game that I feel like I’ve grown a lot in. However, I’ve seen a lot of points of improvement and I’m excited to play in Cleveland this week to try to improve on those and the rest of the season.”

Las Vegas (4-7) is trying to avoid a fifth straight losing season, but has dropped its last three and seven of eight after a 3-0 start.

Need to know

Las Vegas (4-7) at Cleveland (6-4)

When/where to watch: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC.

Latest odds: Browns by 4 1/2.

Against the spread: Raiders 6-5; Cleveland 7-3.

Last week: Raiders lost to Broncos 38-24; Browns had a bye.

Last meeting: Browns beat Raiders 24-10 on Nov. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas.

Series record: Raiders lead 18-11

Matchup to watch

Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty vs. Browns LB Quincy Williams. Jeanty leads NFL running backs with 507 yards receiving and is second with 51 receptions. Williams has been effective in pass coverage when being matched up against running backs. The Browns' biggest concern is making sure Jeanty doesn't find any open space like last week against Denver when he got separation on a wheel route and went 68 yards for a touchdown, including 47 yards after the catch.

Stats and stuff

— The Raiders have won five of the past six in the series, including the last three played in Cleveland.

— Las Vegas allows 29.7 points per game, last in the NFL and putting the Raiders on pace for their third-worst scoring defense. The 1961 Oakland Raiders gave up a 32.7-point average and the 2020 Las Vegas Raiders allowed 29.9. The Raiders have given up 30 or more points in seven of the past eight weeks.

— Cleveland and Tennessee (1-9) are the only teams to have been tied or trailing in the fourth quarter of every game this season. The last time the Browns did that was 2017, when they finished 0-16.

— Raiders TE Brock Bowers needs 33 yards to pass Kellen Winslow and has the most yards receiving (2,583) by a non-receiver through his first 38 career games in league history.

— Las Vegas DE Maxx Crosby is first in tackles for loss (142), quarterback hits (186) and is second in sacks (74 1/2) and quarterback pressures (503) among defensive linemen since entering the league in 2019. He had a career high five tackles for loss in last year's game.

— Browns WR Denzel Boston leads NFL rookies in receiving yards (523) and tied for first with three receiving touchdowns. Four of his 33 receptions have been for at least 40 yards. WR KC Concepcion Jr. leads NFL rookies with 40 receptions and is third in receiving yards with 458.

— Cleveland TE Harold Fannin Jr.'s 544 yards receiving are sixth among NFL tight ends and his 376 yards after the catch are second.

— Browns CB Denzel Ward has tied a career high with three interceptions this season. His 116 passes defensed are second-most among active NFL players.

AP Sports Writer Mark Anderson in Las Vegas contributed to this report.

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