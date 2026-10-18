Deshaun Watson leads drive for winning field goal and Browns rally for 13-10 victory over Ravens

CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson connected with Jerry Jeudy for 33 yards to set up Andre Szmyt's 37-yard field goal on the final snap, and the Cleveland Browns rallied past the Baltimore Ravens 13-10 on Sunday.

The Browns (4-2) gave first-year coach Todd Monken — a former Ravens offensive coordinator — an improbable victory over his former employer by relying on their defense and getting just enough playmaking from Watson in the end.

Watson completed 16 of 26 passes for 164 yards. Szmyt's game-winner atoned for a miss from 48 yards a few minutes earlier.

The Ravens (4-2) blocked Szmyt's first attempt to win it but were called for offside. Szmyt's try from 5 yards closer was down the middle to pull the surprising Browns (4-2) into a tie with Baltimore atop the AFC North.

Despite missing quarterback Lamar Jackson — out for a second straight game with an ankle injury — the Ravens appeared in firm control against an inept Browns offense, but Cleveland defensive back Tyson Campbell provided the spark the Browns needed when he pounced on Derrick Henry's fumble midway through the fourth quarter at the Baltimore 35.

Audric Estime's 2-yard touchdown run tied the game at 10-all with 8:33 remaining.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, who played brilliantly in an overtime win over Atlanta last Sunday, and the rest of the Baltimore offense had two chances to take the lead but failed to produce a first down either time.

Cleveland took over at its 20 with 1:59 remaining, and Watson shook off a nightmarish first three quarters — the Browns had 107 yards of offense after 45 minutes — to guide his team 62 yards in nine plays.

It was an exciting finish to a game that often felt like a slog in the brilliant fall sunshine, with one of the biggest pops from the crowd coming in the fourth quarter when it was encouraged to support baseball's Cleveland Guardians, who were set to host Tampa Bay in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series about a mile south.

The Ravens scored on their first two possessions to take a 10-0 lead, with Huntley hitting rookie tight end Josh Cuevas for his first career touchdown from 2 yards out and Tyler Loop drilling a 34-yard field goal.

Baltimore's offense did nothing from there. Huntley finished 19 of 31 for 165 yards, but the Ravens went scoreless over their final nine possessions, with Loop missing a 49-yarder early in the fourth quarter that would have made it a two-score game.

After that kick drifted wide, the momentum shifted and the Browns pulled off their second last-second win over a division rival at home in three weeks.

Injuries

Ravens: WR Rashod Bateman (shoulder) left in the second quarter and did not return.

Browns: S Grant Delpit exited in the first quarter and was placed in the concussion protocol. ... LB Justin Jefferson injured his hip.

Up next

Ravens: Host AFC North rival Cincinnati next Sunday.

Browns: At Tennessee next Sunday.

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