NEW YORK (AP) — From 51-goal scorer Cole Caufield to dynamic defenseman Lane Hutson, the Montreal Canadiens have the offensive talent to be a juggernaut on the power play.

A quarter of the way through the season, they have one of the least productive power plays in the NHL.

The Habs have scored just eight times out of 64 opportunities, a success rate of 12.5% that ranks second-to-last in the league, ahead of only Ottawa. It may have reached a new low with an 0-for-4 showing Monday night in a loss at the New York Rangers that also included giving up a short-handed goal.

Hutson felt like things were off right from the start. It never got on track.

“We rushed a couple plays, weren’t on the same page a couple times,” captain Nick Suzuki said. "I felt like we could’ve got one or two, for sure, but it just didn’t go in.”

Montreal is 0 for its last 12 on the power play, a drought that dates to Nov. 7 against Toronto. The outage is noticeable.

“The more games you go without producing on the PP, I think the pressure rises," said coach Martin St. Louis, who was himself a Hall of Fame player. “Probably the stress level goes up, you’re chasing the clock, you’re chasing the game. It’s uncomfortable right now for those guys on the PP, and we’ve got to find a way to get them comfortable.”

St. Louis intends to do that with some conversations, teaching and practice. He pointed out that the power play was good last season — clicking at a rate of 23.1% — and is confident it will get sorted out.

Suzuki and St. Louis spent time looking at recent power plays, hoping to find hints of what is going wrong.

“It helps when pucks go in: Confidence, all that stuff,” Hutson said. "There’s things we try to accomplish — little things, breaking into the zone, getting to our set, being in attack mode. Yeah, I feel like we just aren’t executing at a high enough level, myself included. Sometimes looking for extra plays. I feel like our reads in general have been solid. It’s just executing them.”

For one thing, the top unit of Hutson, Caufield, Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovský and Zack Bolduc doesn't shoot the puck enough. Passing up a quality shot looking for a better one has come back to bite them.

“If you’re overthinking it, gaps close, passing lanes close,” Suzuki said. "If you rush plays, you’re not executing it at a high enough level. I think we ran into that a little bit.”

Shooting too quickly also hurt. Alex Newhook missing the net was the equivalent of a turnover, and eight seconds later Will Cuylle scored off the rush for the Rangers.

That was one of six times the Habs missed the net completely. They scored just once at even strength, and there is concern that power-play struggles are derailing them in other situations.

“I think it can affect us mentally," Suzuki said. "When we’re used to doing well on the power play, it can bleed into your five-on-five play. ...

"We’re trying to figure out solutions. We’re a group that’s always looking for something better. I think it’s more on the players than it is on the structure. I feel like there’s not a lot of change from last year and (penalty kills) aren’t that different from last year, so it’s just on us to be better at it.”

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