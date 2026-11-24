TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — At 3-7, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the running for a top-10 draft pick.

If they beat the Carolina Panthers next Monday night, they’ll be back in the race for the title in the lowly NFC South.

Despite a terrible record, Tampa Bay still has a chance. A victory over Carolina (5-5) would get the Buccaneers within one game of first place and they would have the tiebreaker advantage with a season sweep over the Panthers.

“We’re out of mulligans. We still have everything we want in front of us, control our destiny, but I’m sick of saying it,” quarterback Baker Mayfield said. “Guys have to take that to heart. You can’t waste any reps, can’t waste any time in the building preparation-wise, taking care of your body. Guys have to realize that. Obviously, Thanksgiving time, the time we celebrate family and be around family, but we have a lot at stake right here. And so guys have got to take that serious and enjoy it, but got to prepare. We have to translate it to Sundays and that’s the biggest thing for us.”

Mayfield, playing through a foot injury, completed 20 of 33 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers in his best game of the season. He sounded like a guy who isn’t pleased with the effort during the week from some of his teammates.

“We’ve got to score more points," coach Todd Bowles said. "You know, we had a chance earlier this year with the turnovers (and) we didn’t score any more points. We’re shooting ourselves in the foot. We’ve got to be able to score points to win in this league.”

Since a 6-2 start last season, the Buccaneers are just 5-14. It’ll be difficult for Bowles to keep his job unless his team wins the division and somehow makes an improbable run in January.

Bowles is 38-40 in five seasons in Tampa Bay. The Bucs have won three division titles with him, going 1-3 in the playoffs.

What’s working

Not much worked for the Buccaneers. They entered with the No. 1 running offense and finished with 120 yards, including 36 by Mayfield. Bucky Irving had 68 but only averaged 3.8 per carry.

What needs help

Secondary. Already missing safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle), cornerback Jacob Parrish left early in the game with a back injury. Benjamin Morrison replaced him and got torched before leaving with a hamstring injury. While he was on the field, Morrison allowed five catches on six targets for 131 yards and two touchdowns, per Next Gen Stats.

“Obviously, when Parrish got hurt, you try to do some different things there,” Bowles said. "‘B-Mo’ (Morrison) gave up two touchdowns. It hurts when you go down to your third corner, so you’ve got to kind of twist things around a little bit but we make no excuses. You make this team for a reason. He’s got to be ready to play.”

Stock up

Rookie wide receiver Ted Hurst had five receptions for 56 yards and two touchdowns. He’s been plagued by drops this season and had a couple early against the Lions, but made up for it.

Stock down

Offensive line. The unit allowed four sacks and again had several penalties, including a needless holding call on right tackle Luke Goedeke that negated an 80-yard TD run by Bucky Irving.

Injuries

Winfield Jr. (ankle) was inactive. DL Elijah Simmons (concussion) also got hurt along with Parrish and Morrison.

Key number

1 — That’s how many times the Buccaneers sacked Jared Goff. They have just 18 sacks this season.

Next steps

The Bucs host Carolina (5-5) on Nov. 30.

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