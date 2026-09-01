Devers hits his 30th homer as the Giants snap the Braves’ 7-game streak

ATLANTA (AP) — Rafael Devers hit his 30th home run of the season and rookie Turner Hill had a two-run double as the San Francisco Giants snapped the Atlanta Braves' seven-game winning streak with a 7-3 win Monday night.

Anthony Molina (2-0), who was traded from the Braves to the Giants at the deadline, picked up the win against his former team in his first start of the season. He surrendered three runs in five innings and struck out a career-high six.

Jason Foley, Reiver Sanmartin and Dylan Smith combined for four shutout innings out of the bullpen in a game that was a makeup of a June 18 rainout.

Devers' first-inning home run to right field marked the fifth time in his career he has reached the 30-home run mark and was his fourth home run in his last eight games. He was 1 for 3 with two runs scored and two walks.

Atlanta starter Bryce Elder (8-8) allowed five runs in 5 1/3 innings. Michael Harris II hit his 23rd home run for the Braves.

Osleivis Basabe hit a home run to lead off a four-run sixth inning for the Giants that gave them a 6-3 lead. Hill had a pinch-hit, two-run double off Dylan Lee to break a 3-3 tie, and fellow rookie Bryce Eldridge capped the rally with an RBI single. Rookie Jonah Cox added a solo home run in the ninth inning.

The Giants, who have 25 fewer wins than the NL East-leading Braves this season, finished the season series 5-1 against Atlanta.

Up next

Braves: RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0, 5.93 ERA) faces Nationals RHP Jake Irvin (2-8, 5.62) in the first of a two-game series at Washington on Tuesday.

Giants: RHP Logan Webb (8-8, 3.72) opens a three-game series against RHP Paul Skenes (9-11, 3.79) in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

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