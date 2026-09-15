Devin Williams hopes to be nearing return for Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Devin Williams, sidelined with a strained right shoulder since Aug. 8, is scheduled to face hitters Thursday and hopes to return to the New York Mets’ bullpen this weekend.

Williams would like to avoid a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment.

“Going to face hitters Thursday, as it stands now,” Williams said before the Mets faced the Baltimore Orioles. “Kind of reassess where we’re at.”

Williams, who signed a $51 million, three-year deal in December shortly before incumbent closer Edwin Díaz left for the Los Angeles Dodgers as a free agent, is 3-2 with a 4.66 ERA and 16 saves in 19 chances this season.

He had a 2.73 ERA in 31 outings from April 26 through July 30 before giving up three runs over two innings in his final two appearances before going on the injured list.

“I wish I could have been out there this whole time, competing with my guys and contributing in some form, but it didn’t work out that way,” Williams said. “Finishing the season healthy and having a normal offseason is ideal.”

Kodai Senga, who struggled as a starter earlier this season, has converted all seven save opportunities with a 2.03 ERA.

“He’s punching tickets, throwing 100 (mph) with a nasty forkball,” Williams said, “What else do you want?”

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