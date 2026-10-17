Di Guglielmo's goal gives the Spirit a crucial 1-0 win over Gotham as playoffs approach

Defender Lucia Di Guglielmo scored her first-ever National Women's Soccer League goal and the Washington Spirit clinched a playoff spot with 1-0 victory over Gotham on Saturday.

It was the first win for the Spirit (16-8-4) over Gotham since June 23, 2024.

The road loss at Audi Field denied Gotham (16-5-7) a chance to clinch the NWSL Shield and snapped a four-match unbeaten streak.

In the 70th minute, Spirit midfielder Mélissa Bethi delivered a pinpoint lob pass to Di Guglielmo. She snuck her shot past Gotham goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger for the lead and game-winner.

Spirit goalkeeper Sandy MacIver made two saves for her 10th clean sheet of the season.

Midfielder Leicy Santos returned from injury and started for the Spirit in her first appearance since Aug. 8.

After her contract termination with the Chicago Stars, Gotham defender Leila Ouahabi started in her debut for her new club.

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