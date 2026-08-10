LA NACION

Diamondbacks welcome Michael Soroka, Zack Littell to pitching staff, cut former closer Paul Sewald

D-backs bolster pitching with Soroka's IL return and a new contract; veteran right-hander designated for assignment

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Diamondbacks welcome Michael Soroka, Zack Littell to pitching staff, cut former closer Paul Sewald
Diamondbacks welcome Michael Soroka, Zack Littell to pitching staff, cut former closer Paul Sewald

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks added some reinforcements to their pitching staff on Monday with Michael Soroka returning from the injured list and Zack Littell agreeing to a one-year contract.

To make room for the two pitchers, the D-backs designated veteran right-hander Paul Sewald for assignment and sent Kade Strowd to Triple-A Reno.

Soroka returns after missing nearly two months with left hip discomfort. The 29-year-old was one of team's most effective pitchers before the injury with an 8-3 record and 3.07 ERA. He'll start on Monday against the Colorado Rockies.

Littell had 7-8 record and 4.97 ERA with the Washington Nationals over 23 appearances, including 14 starts, this season before getting released last week. Arizona is expected to use him as a reliever.

The 36-year-old Sewald has been the D-backs' closer for much of the season, but struggled over his past seven outings, giving up 11 earned runs over 4 2/3 innings while blowing two saves. For the season, he has a 6.23 ERA and 24 saves.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

LA NACION
Más leídas
  1. Así fueron los instantes previos a la desaparición del kitesurfista en Santa Fe
    1

    El último salto de Fernando Cappi, un experto del kitesurf: su novia capturó en video el trágico momento

  2. Recaudaron US$800.000 y ahora desembarcan en la Argentina con una IA que ya usan 25.000 abogados
    2

    Recaudaron US$800.000 y ahora desembarcan en la Argentina con una IA que ya usan 25.000 abogados

  3. La explicación del Servicio Geológico de Colombia sobre la alta actividad sísmica en la región
    3

    La explicación del Servicio Geológico de Colombia sobre la alta actividad sísmica en la región

  4. Marcela Pagano denunció a Luis Caputo por el destino de $4 billones y el ministro la querellará por calumnias
    4

    Marcela Pagano denunció a Luis Caputo por el destino de $4 billones y el ministro la querellará por calumnias