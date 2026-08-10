Diamondbacks welcome Michael Soroka, Zack Littell to pitching staff, cut former closer Paul Sewald
D-backs bolster pitching with Soroka's IL return and a new contract; veteran right-hander designated for assignment
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PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks added some reinforcements to their pitching staff on Monday with Michael Soroka returning from the injured list and Zack Littell agreeing to a one-year contract.
To make room for the two pitchers, the D-backs designated veteran right-hander Paul Sewald for assignment and sent Kade Strowd to Triple-A Reno.
Soroka returns after missing nearly two months with left hip discomfort. The 29-year-old was one of team's most effective pitchers before the injury with an 8-3 record and 3.07 ERA. He'll start on Monday against the Colorado Rockies.
Littell had 7-8 record and 4.97 ERA with the Washington Nationals over 23 appearances, including 14 starts, this season before getting released last week. Arizona is expected to use him as a reliever.
The 36-year-old Sewald has been the D-backs' closer for much of the season, but struggled over his past seven outings, giving up 11 earned runs over 4 2/3 innings while blowing two saves. For the season, he has a 6.23 ERA and 24 saves.
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
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