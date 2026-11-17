Disney's fourth quarter performance beat Wall Street expectations as the entertainment giant's streaming services and theme parks drove revenue growth.

Disney also announced on Tuesday that it's looking for $3 billion in cost savings by fiscal 2029. The cost cuts include layoffs that Disney has enacted throughout the year.

The company continues to anticipate double-digit growth in earnings per share in fiscal 2027. The bulk of those earnings is expected in the first half of the year with the release of "Avengers: Doomsday" and the Super Bowl , which Disney will run on ESPN and ABC.

The Experiences division, which includes Disney’s six global theme parks, its cruise line, merchandise and video game licensing, reported that operating income rose 20% to $2.25 billion in the fourth quarter, and revenue came in at $10.11 billion.

Overall attendance climbed 11%, or 4% excluding an extra week in the quarter, driven by strength at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and Disneyland Paris. Attendance at domestic parks rose 11%, or 3% when removing the extra week. Disney said that it's still seeing lower attendance by international visitors at its domestic parks, but that the impact is not as much as it was in the third quarter.

The Walt Disney Co. cautioned earlier this year that its theme parks division would likely see modest growth due in part to declining tourism from abroad .

Revenue for the entertainment streaming business — which includes Disney+ and Hulu -- rose 17% to $11.89 billion in the quarter. Streaming revenue climbed 19% to $6.1 billion.

Disney continues its transformation from cable to streaming entertainment as viewers cut the cord in huge numbers.

For the three months ended Oct. 3, Disney earned $2.61 billion, or $1.51 per share. It earned $1.31 billion, or 73 cents per share, a year ago.

Stripping out one-time charges and benefits, earnings were $1.77 per share. That's better than the $1.67 per share that analysts surveyed by FactSet were calling for.

Revenue for the Burbank, California, company increased 16% to $25.95 billion. Wall Street expected $25.2 billion in revenue.