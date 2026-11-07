DJ Lagway throws 2 TD passes, runs for a score as Baylor surges to 42-31 win over Iowa State

WACO, Texas (AP) — DJ Lagway threw for 229 yards with two touchdowns and ran for career-high 119 yards and another score as Baylor surged past Iowa State 42-31 on Saturday in the first home game for the Bears since the firing of coach Dave Aranda.

Baylor (6-3, 4-2 in Big 12) trailed 17-7 in the second quarter before scoring four consecutive touchdowns to improve to 2-0 under interim coach Joe Klanderman.

Lagway started the surge with a 54-yard touchdown run, and offensive lineman Koltin Sieracki recovered a fumble in the end zone to put Baylor in front for good in the final minute of the first half.

The Cyclones (4-5, 2-4) followed their thrilling upset of then-No. 24 Oklahoma State with their third loss in four games.

Lagway’s 62-yard scoring toss to Taz Williams Jr. and Ryelan Morris’ 33-yard TD run put the Bears ahead 35-17 midway through the third quarter. Lagway was 16 of 28 passing without an interception and had a career-high 13 carries.

Iowa State's Jaylen Raynor was 22 of 37 for 256 yards with two touchdowns, including a 9-yarder to Vince Benetti to cut the deficit to 35-23 on the first play of the fourth quarter. Raynor's 3-yard TD run late in the fourth provided the final margin.

Iowa State's Aiden Flora rushed 26 times for 182 yards, including a 40-yard score.

Track meet

Of the eight touchdowns scored by both teams Saturday, five of them went for 33 yards or more. Baylor threw for a 62-yard TD and rushed for scores of 54 and 33 yards. Iowa State completed a 50-yard TD pass and rushed for a 40-yard score in the first half.

The takeaway

Iowa State: The Cyclones didn’t get dominated statistically, but they committed six penalties for 65 yards and were just 5 for 14 on third down.

Baylor: Lagway appears to have overcome an ankle injury that plagued him early in the season. The Florida transfer whose dad, Derek, was a Baylor running back has at least 11 carries in three consecutive games.

Up next

Iowa State is home against Cincinnati next Saturday.

Baylor plays at No. 7 BYU next Saturday.

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