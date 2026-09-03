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DJ Lagway to make Baylor debut vs Auburn in Week 1 neutral-site showdown in Atlanta

Baylor will face Auburn in Atlanta Saturday; both teams concluded their last season with identical 5-7 records

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DJ Lagway to make Baylor debut vs Auburn in Week 1 neutral-site showdown in Atlanta
DJ Lagway to make Baylor debut vs Auburn in Week 1 neutral-site showdown in Atlanta

Baylor vs. Auburn at Atlanta, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Baylor (2025)

Total offense: 451.1 yards per game (18th in FBS)

Passing: 309.6 yards per game (4th)

Rushing: 141.5 yards per game (83rd)

Scoring: 31.1 points per game (33rd)

Total defense: 392.2 yards allowed per game (88th in FBS)

Passing: 194.9 yards allowed per game (31st)

Rushing: 197.3 yards allowed per game (123rd)

Scoring: 32.6 points allowed per game (122nd)

Auburn (2025)

Total offense: 373.9 yards per game (79th FBS)

Passing: 197.1 yards per game (99th)

Rushing: 176.8 yards per game (43rd)

Scoring: 26.8 points per game (74th)

Total defense: 329.2 yards allowed per game (29th in FBS)

Passing: 229.8 yards allowed per game (90th)

Rushing: 99.3 yards allowed per game (10th)

Scoring: 20.7 points allowed per game (34th)

Team leaders

Baylor (2025)

Passing: Sawyer Robertson, 3,681 yards, 31 TDs, 12 INTs, 60.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Bryson Washington, 788 yards on 154 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Josh Cameron, 872 yards, 69 catches, 9 TDs

Auburn (2025)

Passing: Jackson Arnold, 1,309 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs, 63.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Jeremiah Cobb, 969 yards on 175 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Cam Coleman, 708 yards, 56 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Baylor ended the season with a 5-7 record following a 31-24 loss to Houston. Auburn finished the season with a 5-7 record after a 27-20 loss to Alabama.

Next game

Baylor hosts Prairie View A&M on Sept. 12. Auburn hosts Southern Miss on Sept 12.

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