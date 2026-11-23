PITTSBURGH (AP) — DK Metcalf grabbed his gear inside the visiting locker room in Philadelphia and bolted for the bus as the doors opened to the media, eager to slip away before the cameras and microphones closed in.

It was among the best routes the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver has run all year. It was certainly the most efficient.

Metcalf admitted as much on Monday, less than 24 hours after he was ejected in the second half of a loss to the undermanned Eagles following a pair of altercations with Philadelphia defensive back Cooper DeJean, the second of which included Metcalf appearing to see just how close to DeJean's eyes his fingers could get.

The answer: about as close as Metcalf has gotten to a consequential play during his time in Pittsburgh.

Meaning, not really.

Less than 20 months after the Steelers acquired Metcalf from Seattle and awarded him the largest contract given to a wide receiver in team history, then traded talented but mercurial George Pickens to Dallas, the thought was that Pittsburgh had a gifted difference-maker who would be around long enough to make the job easier for the team's quarterback of the future, whenever it settled on one.

Now, it feels like a coin flip on whether Metcalf will be around if that day ever comes.

That Metcalf plays with an edge is not news. His aggressiveness on the field is part of what defines him as a player and helped him reach two Pro Bowls while earning a reputation as one of the hardest-working receivers around as a blocker and a pass catcher, and on one notable occasion , a tackler.

Yet that edge can also come with a cost. Sunday marked the third time Metcalf has been tossed for unsportsmanlike play, and that doesn't include the two-game suspension he served last season after taking a swipe at a fan in the stands in Detroit.

Metcalf has racked up over a dozen 15-yard personal foul calls during his nine-year career, which on some level could be described as the cost of doing business in a violent game. Still, he's been unable to figure out a way to keep his emotions in check.

Asked why, Metcalf shrugged the shoulders atop his imposing 6-foot-4 frame.

“I think you got to ask the people that seem to do that to me,” he said flatly of opponents who try to bait him.

A decidedly tone-deaf response from someone nearing a decade in the league, particularly considering the responsibility he accepted when the Steelers made him among the 10 highest-paid players at his position.

Pittsburgh's return on investment so far has been mixed. While allowing that Metcalf has spent his two seasons with the Steelers catching passes from a 42-year-old quarterback whose best days are firmly in the rearview mirror and playing alongside a wide receiver group that's mostly young, injured or both — meaning defenses can build game plans around stopping him — his production remains significantly lacking.

Metcalf's 59 receptions last season were one off his career low of 58 as a rookie in 2019, a number he may be hard-pressed to get to with just 36 catches so far in 2026. His 434 yards receiving are barely inside the top 50, trailing the likes of Dallas' Ryan Flournoy and New England's DeMario Douglas, relative unknowns who come nowhere near Metcalf's stature, standing or paycheck.

Perhaps even more alarming, Metcalf is catching just 37% of the passes that do come his way. Even the easy ones sometimes look like a struggle, like the touchdown he scored in garbage time a week ago in Cincinnati.

Aaron Rodgers and the rest of Metcalf's teammates have consistently had his back during a roller coaster run that shows no signs of leveling off. Every week, Rodgers seems to answer some form of the question “What will it take to get DK going?”

Maybe more pressing for the Steelers, not just for this season but 2027 and beyond, is “What will it take for him to learn how to keep the fire that fuels him from singeing everything in sight?”

While Metcalf said frustration is not at the root of the issue, it's fair to wonder how he'll take it next fall when the Steelers almost certainly will turn the offense over to a first-year starter.

At this point, Metcalf might be lucky to find out.

What's working

Home cooking. The Steelers are unbeaten this year (4-0) at Acrisure Stadium, the one place where they have largely looked like a playoff contender.

What needs help

While it's easy to point the finger at Pittsburgh's offensive woes on Rodgers, who on his bad days, very much looks his age, the reality is it's all connected. The scheme and the inability to run the ball, especially early in games, aren’t creating opportunities for wide receivers to get open.

Stock up

The best player on Pittsburgh's offense on Sunday was a former Colgate running back-turned-Notre Dame cornerback-turned undrafted practice squad standout. Hopefully when Max Hurleman tells his grandkids about his NFL debut — which included six receptions for 61 yards and his first touchdown — he'll remember his production more than the final score.

Stock down

Not many seventh-round picks make it to their fourth year in the league. By that metric, offensive lineman Spencer Anderson's career is a success. Yet given a second chance after being benched early in the season following two forgettable games at right guard, he was no better working on the left side while filling in for injured Mason McCormick.

Injuries

One of the league's best edge rush groups is hurting after Alex Highsmith joined Nick Herbig on the sideline early in the first half in Philadelphia. ... WR Michael Pittman is on track to be activated off injured reserve ahead of Friday's visit by the Broncos.

Key number

0.5 — Average air yards per attempt by Rodgers in the first half, the lowest in a half since ESPN began tracking the statistic in 2006.

Next steps

Hope the yin/yang nature of their play at home vs. on the road holds when surging Denver (8-2) visits on Black Friday.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here