Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani back as DH after 4-day break; pitching plans on hold

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani was back in the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup as designated hitter on Monday night after a four-day break to deal with lingering left knee, right biceps and neck soreness.

He was in his usual leadoff spot for the series opener against the Cincinnati Reds.

“Hopefully, we don’t see that wincing we saw a handful of nights ago,” manager Dave Roberts said before the game, referring to Ohtani appearing physically compromised at the plate before his break.

“I don’t want to say it’s day-to-day, but I am very curious to see how he comes out of tonight to then make the decision for tomorrow and ensuing days,” Roberts said.

The NL West-leading Dodgers won all four games during Ohtani’s absence, including a sweep of the Washington Nationals.

Even with Ohtani’s return as a hitter, it appears increasingly unlikely that the two-way superstar will pitch again this season. He hasn’t pitched in a game since July 3 and he hasn’t thrown since a bullpen session at Detroit on Aug. 28.

“We’ve put a pin in throwing," Roberts said, “and just having him focus on the hitting, the running, keeping his legs good and doing whatever it takes to help us win.”

Asked to define “put a pin in throwing,” Roberts said “it’s not dead but we have no timetable for when he’s going to pick up a baseball.”

Why not just say Ohtani won't pitch again?

“I'm choosing not to say it's dead," Roberts said.

Ohtani's thoughts remain private since he hasn't spoken to the media since Aug. 17.

Roberts described Ohtani as “happy” to be back in the lineup while being “completely fine” about tabling any pitching plans for now.

By taking pitching off Ohtani's plate, the Dodgers hope the four-time MVP will lock in on hitting and get back on track after not appearing to be himself at the plate.

Ohtani is hitting .279 with 30 homers and 80 RBIs this season. Since the All-Star break, however, he’s batting .250 with eight homers and 22 RBIs in 41 games.

“Yes, he loves pitching, loves being a two-way player,” Roberts said, “but right now it just doesn’t make any sense. It’s more of what’s best for the team, number one, and 1A, what’s best for him."

Utility player Tommy Edman took Ohtani's place as the leadoff hitter for four games. He went 7 for 17 with a .412 average, one home run, four RBIs and five runs scored. He was scheduled to start at second and bat third on Monday.

Asked why he doesn't move Ohtani out of the leadoff spot, Roberts replied, “I think he’s our best hitter. I think the best player should have the most latitude. Is it forever? I don’t know. Is it until the end of the season? I don’t know yet.”

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