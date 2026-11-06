Dolly Parton's manager moves to drop complaint accusing late singer's nephew of threatening estate

Dolly Parton ’s longtime manager moved Thursday to drop a complaint that accused the late singer’s nephew of threatening her estate and its employees.

She’s Alive, the entity founded to manage and protect Parton’s estate, had secured a temporary restraining order against Bryan Seaver and his security company, Squadron Augmented Protection Services, in September.

A hearing, pushed several times over the course of a month, was slated for Tuesday.

A very brief filing in a Tennessee court Thursday gives no reason why the complaint is being withdrawn.

It says only that a proposed order was being drafted for the judge’s approval to dismiss the case without prejudice, meaning it can be refiled again. A court filing from a day earlier said the two sides had reached an agreement, but that also gave no details.

The Associated Press sent emails seeking comment from lawyers for She’s Alive, Seaver and his company.