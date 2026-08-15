Dolphins' Malik Willis has impressive start, Marcus Mariota injured as Commanders win 20-7

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Malik Willis got off to an impressive start as Miami's new quarterback, leading a 14-play, 93-yard touchdown drive as the Dolphins lost 20-7 to the Washington Commanders Friday night in the preseason opener for both teams.

Washington's veteran backup quarterback, Marcus Mariota, got the start but lasted just four plays.

Mariota suffered a leg injury on a non-contact play while handing the ball off to Kaytron Allen. He immediately fell to the ground and was surrounded by Washington’s training staff.

Mariota eventually walked off the field under his own power and went into the blue medical tent. The veteran emerged a few minutes later and had a brief sideline chat with starting QB Jayden Daniels and offensive coordinator David Blough before walking into the locker room.

The Commanders held out Daniels and two dozen other healthy players.

Signed as a free agent in the offseason to replace Tua Tagovailoa, Willis completed 4 of 5 passes for 43 yards on his lone series and had 9 yards rushing on two carries. De’Von Achane also played just the first series, capping it off with a 1-yard touchdown run. He had 39 yards on seven carries.

Willis' best play was a 28-yard connection with rookie Caleb Douglas, who hauled in the pass with one hand over cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. Almost all the Commanders’ defensive starters didn’t play.

One play before he was hurt, Mariota completed a 22-yard pass to Dyami Brown but was hit by linebacker Tyrel Dodson on the throw. He was slow to get up before jogging to catch up with his teammates.

Sam Hartman came on for Mariota and was uneven. The third-year player was 8 of 15 for 80 yards and an interception.

Miami backup Quinn Ewers struggled, too, completing 1 of 8 passes for 27 yards and an interception. Dolphins third-stringer Cam Miller completed 3 of 11 passes and threw two picks.

Washington controlled the game once both teams turned to reserves. Allen rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown, and fellow rookie Robert Henry Jr. had 75 yards rushing and a score.

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