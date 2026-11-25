MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have a visible opponent this week. They're playing host to the rival New York Jets on Sunday.

There's also an invisible opponent — the rookie wall.

And Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley is preparing to face both.

This is the time of year where college regular seasons would be winding down, and the Dolphins have a slew of players who are facing the rigors of an NFL schedule for the first time. So, the wall — the term used for when rookies start succumbing to the physical and mental rigors of the longest and most demanding season of their lives — looms, whether players believe they're vulnerable to it or not.

“We are very aware of that. I’ve been very cognizant of that,” Hafley said. “The way we practice, how we’re going to practice this week, how early we’ve gotten in to do some jog-through periods and maybe not be as physical as I normally would like to be at this point of the year. But I understand our team and I understand that we have seven games left and the college season has one more.

"These guys have not stopped since their playoff game or bowl game and then (the NFL) combine and then pro days and then rookie minicamp, then OTAs. ... They haven’t stopped for two years. It's very real.”

It's a unique dance right now for both the Jets (3-8) and the Dolphins (1-9). Neither team is in the playoff picture, but there's going to be plenty of motivation for both on Sunday. Miami would love nothing more than to sweep the Jets; the Jets certainly don't want to see Miami go 2-0 against them this season and be 0-9 against everybody else.

The Jets beat the Los Angeles Chargers last weekend, giving them some good vibes for their trip to South Florida.

“I understand the nature of this game and any time you get a win, you are always happy about that. I try not to look at it as weight because when you do that, that just bogs you down," said Jets coach Aaron Glenn, whose team is trying for what would be its first two-game winning streak of the season. “And one thing I tell players is, ‘Listen, I’m going to be the same no matter what.’ And I’m always standing in front of them, giving what my thoughts are on how we’ve got to win games, and I’m not going to flip-flop."

Glenn didn't like the way the Jets started the game against the Dolphins last month and vowed his team would be ready to go from the get-go Sunday.

“I don’t like getting punched in the mouth," he said.

Miami could use as many as 14 rookies on Sunday, and the Dolphins have the NFL's youngest roster. By the time Sunday's game is over, the Dolphins' rookie class will have gone over the 5,000-snap mark for the season — the most in the league by a huge margin.

“I’ve been blessed with opportunity to play in the NFL and I understand that every day and I thank God for that,” Dolphins rookie offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor said. “And I come in with a smile on my face every day.”

Need to know

New York Jets (3-8) at Miami (1-9).

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS.

Latest odds: Jets by 3 1/2.

Against the spread: Jets 5-5-1, Dolphins 5-5.

Last week: Jets beat Chargers 27-24; Dolphins lost to Bills 26-9.

Last meeting: Dolphins beat Jets 28-25 on Oct. 25 at East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Series record: Dolphins lead 63-57-1.

Matchup to watch

Jets TE Mason Taylor vs. Dolphins secondary. Some may forget that Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor — Mason Taylor's father — spent a year with the Jets, even though his career is best known for his years with the Dolphins. (And Mason's uncle, Zach Thomas, is another Dolphins legend.) The Dolphins simply couldn't cover Mason Taylor in the meeting last month, and he had the first two-touchdown game of his career. It's reasonable to think the South Florida native will want to put on another show in his homecoming.

Stats and stuff

— Glenn is 0-9 against AFC East opponents since becoming coach of the Jets. No coach has lost 10 games against divisional opponents in a two-season span since Matt Eberflus went 2-10 against NFC North teams for Chicago in 2022 and 2023.

— The Jets are 3-2 when holding teams to 24 points or fewer this season, 0-6 otherwise. The Dolphins are 0-9 when scoring 24 points or fewer — and 1-0 when scoring more, that one instance coming against the Jets.

— The Dolphins are 17-4 in their past 21 games against the Jets. The Jets went 4-0 at Miami from 2012 through 2015 and are 0-10 on the Dolphins' home field since.

— The Jets were 9 for 11 on third downs last week, tying the Giants (Week 1 vs. Dallas) for the best such mark in the NFL this season.

— Jets edge rusher David Bailey isn't hitting any rookie wall. The No. 2 overall pick out of Texas Tech in April had two sacks last week to give him 9 1/2 for the season, ranking him third in the league. He’s a half-sack from tying the Jets’ rookie record set by Hugh Douglas in 1995.

— It'll be a homecoming for former Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders, who spent his first eight NFL seasons in Miami. The Jets' kicker enters this week as the NFL's leader with 27 field goals this season.

AP Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. contributed.

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