Dolphins rule out rookie WR Caleb Douglas with an ankle injury for Week 3 against the Chiefs

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins will be without rookie receiver Caleb Douglas when they host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Douglas injured his right ankle in Miami's Week 2 loss at San Francisco and did not practice this week, meaning the Dolphins will rely more on third-year receiver Malik Washington, veteran Jalen Tolbert and rookie Chris Bell. They also have rookie Kevin Coleman Jr. and Ryan Miller, who caught a 77-yard touchdown last week but has been nursing foot and back injuries.

Bell also has been limited as he continues working his way back from an ACL injury from college. He played only 24 snaps last week and said he had been dealing with soreness and fluid that caused tightness in his surgically repaired left knee.

Bell added he plans on playing Sunday, especially if Douglas isn't suiting up.

“If he's down, if he's not playing, then I've got to come in," Bell said this week. "I've got to play more than what I was used to. I've been preparing for that. I'm just waiting on my opportunity. I feel like I haven't played that many snaps because they're trying to be conservative with my knee, but now I feel like I'm good.”

The Dolphins could also be without backup running back Jaylen Wright, who is dealing with a stinger.

Chop Robinson to wear Guardian Cap

Third-year edge rusher Chop Robinson cleared concussion protocol this week and said he plans to wear a Guardian Cap going forward after missing Miami's loss at San Francisco.

Robinson said he was injured during practice on “just a football hit" and after discussions with family decided to wear the extra protective gear.

It's his third concussion in the past two seasons and fifth of his playing career after two in college at Penn State.

“Being smart about it," Robinson said. "I want a future and have kids and a family and everything, so the Guardian Cap has no harm in wearing it, so I might as well put it on.”

Robinson's return should bolster a struggling pass rush that has failed to produce a sack through the first two games of the season. He has recorded 10 sacks in his first two seasons and was one of the Dolphins' standout performers during the preseason.

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