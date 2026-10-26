Dolphins want a team built on toughness, Hafley’s first win showed that identity taking shape

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Time was ticking.

Jeff Hafley’s Miami Dolphins clung to a three-point lead over the New York Jets, and running back Ollie Gordon was stopped on third-and-2 just before the two-minute warning.

It brought up an important fourth down decision for Hafley, and the first-year coach immediately went to his offensive line and asked what they wanted to do.

There wasn’t any doubt that they were going for it.

“Never will be,” left tackle Patrick Paul said. “And I mean, I think it was awesome he trusted in us.”

Malik Willis took the ball at the Jets 49. Gordon and fullback DJ Herman shoved him from behind, giving just enough of an initial push for the quarterback to fall forward ahead of the first down marker. Rookie left guard Kadyn Proctor emerged from the pile and threw a fist in the air to celebrate.

The Dolphins got their first win of the season, 28-25 at the Jets . And the first victory of the Hafley era fit the identity that he and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan have been stressing since they arrived in Miami of building a team around physicality and toughness.

“We had the two-minute warning, and I told everybody, I said, ‘I want to see the O-line,’” Hafley said Monday. "So I called the whole line over and I wanted to look them all in the eye. I said, ‘Guys, if we get the first down, we’re kneeling and we’re winning this game. So I can either punt the ball where we play defense or we’re going to go for it.’ I said, ‘what do you guys want to do?’

“And they looked at me and said, ‘Coach, we’re going for it.’ And I said, ‘OK, we better get it.’”

The game-sealing call was the Dolphins’ third successful fourth down conversion of the game.

One the first, Gordon leapt over the line of scrimmage to convert on fourth-and-1 at the Jets 2 on Miami's second offensive possession. Willis scrambled for a 5-yard gain on fourth-and-2 later in the first half.

Both conversions led to touchdowns, and the second score gave the Dolphins a 21-7 halftime lead.

“That needs to be our identity, right?" Hafley said. “When things get hard, are we going to go in the tank or are we going to step up and fight? And it’s like when you’re 0-5, you’re going to go fight or you’re just going to go back into a corner. That’s who we are, that’s who we need to be.”

The Dolphins had not led in any of their first five games until going up 7-0 on their opening drive on Willis' first of two touchdowns to rookie Caleb Douglas, who returned after an ankle injury sidelined him for three games.

They never trailed after that, and Hafley said it was important for his team made up of first- and second-year players to learn how to protect a lead.

“We have so many young guys that can do a bunch of stuff,” Willis said. “We’re trying to figure out who we actually are and what we want to be great at. I think we’re doing a great job figuring it out.”

What's working

The Dolphins entered Sunday with the league's ninth-best rushing offense and ran for more than 100 yards for the fifth straight game, which is the longest such streak in the NFL.

They've mostly accomplished that with Gordon, the physical second-year running back who has three straight games with 85-plus yards on the ground in place of injured starter De'Von Achane.

What needs help

Part of Hafley's approach has been to eliminate the opponent's biggest receiving threat, and the Dolphins did well with that plan in limiting receiver Garrett Wilson to 26 yards on two catches. But Miami gave up a pair of touchdowns to tight end Mason Taylor, along with 115 yards receiving by Omar Cooper Jr.

Stock up

Willis. Hafley called Sunday the best game of the season for Willis, who completed 14 of 21 passes for 208 yards, two passing touchdowns and one rushing score without a turnover. The QB was decisive, got the ball out quickly — two areas of struggle the first five games of the season — and made a few key throws in tight windows. He also rushed for 37 yards on eight carries, including the game-clinching gain on fourth down.

Stock down

RB Jaylen Wright. He began the season as Achane's backup but seems to have fallen behind Gordon on the depth chart. Wright played eight offensive snaps on Sunday before leaving in the fourth with a quad injury.

Injuries

S Dante Trader Jr. (shoulder) and CB JuJu Brents (stinger) left with injuries but returned.

Key number

3 — The number of touchdowns Miami scored in three trips to the red zone on Sunday.

Next steps

The Dolphins host New England Sunday in their second straight divisional matchup.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here