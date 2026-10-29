Dominican appeals court revokes Wander Franco pardon in sex abuse case

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — An appeals court in the Dominican Republic on Thursday granted a request by prosecutors to revoke a judicial pardon previously awarded to Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco after he was convicted for the sexual and psychological abuse of a minor.

The Dominican Public Prosecutor’s Office argued that the lower court’s original pardon rested on an erroneous interpretation of legal provisions intended only for exceptional circumstances — conditions that prosecutors maintained do not apply to Franco’s case.

Franco’s defense team objected to the motion, but the appellate court ruled in favor of the prosecution, essentially upholding Franco's previous conviction, with a suspended three-year prison sentence. Franco will not be required to serve time in custody provided he maintains a fixed residence and remains under judicial supervision.

Franco was arrested in January 2024 after being accused of having a four-month relationship with a girl who was 14 at the time and transferring thousands of dollars to her mother to consent to the illegal relationship . Franco, now 25, was originally convicted in June of 2025.

Six months after that, Tampa Bay placed him on the restricted list, which cut off the pay he had been receiving while on administrative leave. He hasn’t played in the majors since. Tampa Bay was eliminated from the World Series last night by the Milwaukee Brewers.

The court on Thursday imposed the conditional terms considering Franco’s age and to support his eventual reintegration into society. If he fails to comply with any of the conditions, he will be required to serve the full three-year prison sentence.

Neither Franco nor his legal counsel offered statements to the press upon leaving the courthouse.

Franco, who was once the Ray's star shortstop, had signed a $182 million, 11-year contract in November 2021 but saw his career abruptly halted in August 2023 after authorities in the Dominican Republic announced they were investigating him for an alleged relationship with a minor. Franco was 22 at the time.

Following Thursday's hearing, prosecutors reiterated that they had substantiated their charges throughout multiple trials, presenting robust evidence that established the criminal conduct of both Franco and the minor’s mother.

The court upheld a 10-year prison sentence for the mother, who was found guilty of commercial sexual exploitation and money laundering.

Additionally, the court ordered the forfeiture of approximately $34,000 found in her possession — funds provided by Franco in exchange for her consent to his relationship with her daughter.

Franco retains the right to appeal this decision to the Supreme Court of Justice of the Dominican Republic.

Major League Baseball declined to comment.

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