DoorDash partners with Macy's, Anthropologie and others to expand clothing delivery

DoorDash is moving further into clothing delivery and expanding its return service.

The San Francisco company said Wednesday it’s partnering with Macy’s, Anthropologie, The North Face, Vans and Timberland. The brands will offer their products on DoorDash’s U.S. website and its drivers will deliver them in as little as an hour.

Macy's has been using DoorDash for same-day delivery orders for several years, but this formalizes the partnership and lets Macy's add its goods to DoorDash's website.

DoorDash drivers will also pick up and return items purchased through the app for a flat fee of $7.99. The company has been testing return service in a handful of U.S. markets and plans to roll out the service nationwide in November.

DoorDash was founded as a restaurant delivery service in 2013 and added grocery delivery in 2020. It’s been expanding into areas to attract more customers to its site. DoorDash recently announced partnerships with Gap, Costco, Barnes & Noble and Kohl’s.

DoorDash rival Uber Eats has also been adding retail deliveries. It announced a partnership with Foot Locker in July and expanded deliveries from Costco nationwide in September.