Dosunmu, Ball lead Timberwolves past slumping Jazz, 115-100

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu scored 26 points and LaMelo Ball added 24 points and five assists to help the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Utah Jazz 115-100 on Sunday night.

Jaden McDaniels finished with 16 points, Bones Hyland had 14 off the bench, and Rudy Gobert chipped in 10 points and 15 rebounds for the Wolves (8-3), who have won four in a row and are 5-2 without Anthony Edwards. The All-Star guard is expected to miss two months after undergoing knee surgery Oct. 29.

Darryn Peterson led the Jazz with 26 points and six rebounds. Keyonte George scored 19 points in three quarters before missing the fourth quarter with a sprained right ankle.

After splitting their first two games of the season, the Jazz have lost eight in a row and sit at the bottom of the Western Conference. They played Sunday without forward Lauri Markkanen (right wrist), who hit eight 3-pointers in a loss at Dallas on Friday night.

Ball brought the crowd to its feet when he made a steal at midcourt and cruised to an uncontested dunk, giving Minnesota a 70-63 lead midway through the third quarter.

Hyland then checked in and scored seven quick points as the Timberwolves ended the third quarter with their biggest lead at 90-72.

Utah began the fourth quarter 0 for 9 from the floor and was held scoreless for almost four minutes as Minnesota built its lead to as much as 19 points.

The Timberwolves entered the game with the worst free-throw percentage in the league at .648, but they made 27 of 32 from the line Sunday, with Dosunmu going 8 for 8.

The game kicked off a season-long eight-game homestand for the Timberwolves. They won’t play a game outside Target Center until the day before Thanksgiving.

Up next

Jazz: Host Miami on Tuesday night.

Timberwolves: Host Dallas on Thursday night.

See AP’s full NBA coverage here

See AP’s full NBA coverage here