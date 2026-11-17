TURIN, Italy (AP) — From Carlos Alcaraz to Ben Shelton and Alexander Zverev , the singles players are grabbing the spotlight at the ATP Finals .

For doubles players , the biggest match is being played off the court.

That’s because the ATP Tour is voting this week on proposals that could drastically reduce prize money — players claim it will result in a shift of $20 million to singles — and draw sizes for doubles starting in 2028.

The moves are being pushed by ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi as part of his “One Vision” program to reform tennis .

When news of the proposals emerged during Wimbledon, it prompted an uproar from doubles specialists — who have already been marginalized by the U.S. Open’s new mixed doubles format.

The clash turned public again when Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten were awarded with the trophy for finishing the year as the No. 1 doubles team on Monday and Gaudenzi was a no-show.

“For us it’s a really big deal. It’s a real shame that the ATP chairman and the ATP CEO (Eno Polo) don’t feel the same,” Patten said during the on-court ceremony. “It would have been nice to have them on court with us today. But here we are by ourselves and we’ve worked incredibly hard and thank you all for appreciating that.”

Andre Silva, the ATP’s chief tour officer, was part of the ceremony; while Gaudenzi — who has been involved in board meetings all week — showed up at the arena later to award Zverev with the trophy for finishing the year as the singles No. 1.

The ATP board — which features four player representatives, four tournament representatives, and Gaudenzi — is expected to vote before the end of the week.

Patten told The Associated Press that doubles players are applying “lots of last-minute pressure, but it seems like they’re on a mission.

“We’re going to have to just wait and see what they vote for and then take it from there,” Patten added.

The ATP has said that “any reallocated prize money would remain dedicated to player compensation and is expected to be reinvested into singles qualifying and early rounds. We are discussing the review directly with the Player Advisory Council, so players’ views help shape the final model.”

The tour has also tried out starting its doubles tournaments later in the week so singles players who get eliminated can enter. And arguments have been made for keeping doubles teams together longer to help fans identify with them.

Of the eight teams playing in Turin, at least three of them are separating after this year: Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic; Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori; and Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz.

Former singles No. 1 Yevgeny Kafelnikov was the last man to win singles and doubles at the same Grand Slam — the 1996 French Open.

“I don’t want to see doubles disappear,” Kafelnikov said on X . “Doubles game requires skills and intelligence no less then in singles.”

Cerebral team

Heliovaara, who is from Finland, and Patten, who is from Britain, certainly have skills and intelligence.

Heliovaara brings the fire — he smashed his racket during a loss to Arevalo and Pavic on Tuesday — while the left-handed Patten provides the power.

Heliovaara studied industrial engineering and management at Aalto University in Espoo, Finland. Patten double-majored in economics and management at UNC Asheville in North Carolina and worked for IBM as a statistician at Wimbledon in 2016 and 2017.

“We go into lots of stats but they’re pretty basic,” Patten said. “No rocket science.”

Whatever they’re doing is working, though. Heliovaara and Patten have won three Grand Slams together and are the defending champions at the Finals.

See AP’s full tennis coverage here