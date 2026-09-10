Drake Maye throws 3 INTs in the 4th quarter in another dud against the Seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) — The 2026 season started in similar fashion for Drake Maye to how last season ended, with the Seattle Seahawks defense flustering New England's star quarterback and beating the Patriots.

Maye threw three interceptions in the fourth quarter, including one in the end zone with 21 seconds to play, as the Patriots opened the season by blowing a 10-point lead and losing 13-10 to the Seahawks on Wednesday night in a Super Bowl rematch.

Maye was the NFL MVP runner-up in his second season in 2025 after leading the NFL in passer rating and completion percentage in the regular season. He struggled in the playoffs but New England managed to survive before running into Seattle's Dark Side defense.

The Patriots were held scoreless by the Seahawks until the fourth quarter of a 29-13 loss in February as Maye threw two interceptions for his first time all season. He was even more loose with the ball in the fourth quarter of the opener.

The most costly mistake came at the end after Maye converted two fourth downs to get the Patriots into the red zone with a chance to tie or take the lead. On third down from the 16, Maye tried to find Mack Hollins in the end zone, but Josh Jobe made a top-tapping catch by the sideline to seal the win and spoil Maye's night.

It was the first three-interception game of Maye's career. He finished 23 for 33 for 178 yards and one touchdown.

The first miscue came with the Patriots leading 10-3 early in the fourth quarter. Maye attempted a rare deep pass that was deflected by Rodney Thomas II and intercepted by Nehemiah Pritchett.

The Seahawks tied the game on the ensuing drive before Maye gave them back the ball again on a pass that Julian Love intercepted. That led to a go-ahead field goal and set the stage for the late drive that started with promise but ended on a giveaway on a pass Maye threw off his back foot.

All he could do was take off his helmet and walk dejectedly off the field.

Maye became the second player in the last eight seasons to throw at least three interceptions in the fourth quarter with his team in the lead, tied or down by one score.

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